Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa implores parents to administer corporal punishment

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has implored parents and guardians to administer corporal punishment to discipline their children and challenged churches and other social institutions to join in the fight against drug and substance abuse and bullying in schools.

Recently, Harare High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi acquitted a Chitungwiza member of an apostolic sect who fatally assaulted her son for being initiated into the Nyau cult (zvigure).

Yeukai Mutero walked away free after the judge ruled that she had acted lawfully in the corporal punishment she administered.

Mutero and her brother Ocean Mutero, who is still at large, teamed up to beat the 12-year-old Desmond Matsatse with mulberry sticks for he had joined the Gule WaMkulu.

The court found she had used a light switch, had not hit vulnerable parts of the body, had used moderate force, and could not have foreseen the fatal result, which could also have been generated by previous recent assaults on the boy by others.

Addressing scores of congregants during St Joseph Mission Roman Catholic Church's centenary celebrations in Kezi, Matabeleland South province yesterday, President Mnangagwa noted that bullying continued to rear its ugly head in schools and called on parents and guardians to nip it in the bud by disciplining their children at home.

"Recently, I got a report from Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube that there are instances where school pupils fight and bully each other resulting in injuries and in some circumstances death," he said.

"That is unacceptable and such pupils do not deserve to be in school, but behind bars or rehabilitation centres. If you want your daughter or son not to go behind bars, make sure you tell them at home that no bullying. Don't trouble others, but love others and that is my philosophy."  

The President's calls follow the recent suicide of a 15-year-old Hamilton High School pupil in Bulawayo after complaining of bullying at his school.

Jayden Saudan, who was a Form Three pupil at Hamilton High School, drank a pesticide at his family home in Montrose suburb and died the following day.

Jayden's death came barely a month after another Hamilton High School learner fatally stabbed a Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16).

Two boys from Hamilton High School were arrested in connection with Wayne's death and one of them has since appeared in court facing murder charges.

The learner's death was a culmination of a series of turf wars pitting pupils from various schools in the city.

President Mnangagwa said drugs and substance abuse is destroying the younger generation and urged parents to discipline their children.

 "There is a danger that drugs and substance abuse may destroy the younger generation. I urge the parents not to spare the rod and don't worry about what the Americans do, they do what they want in America, and here in Zimbabwe, children should be disciplined," he said.

"I once again urge the church to be mindful of the social ills which are threatening the very fabric of our society. The church and other social institutions must join the fight against bullying as well as drug and substance abuse," said President Mnangagwa.

"As families, communities and churches, we must continually intercede for our children. They are our hope and future. As Proverbs 22:6 says: train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

President Mnangagwa also called on churches to foster peace, unity, and love within communities, more so in view of the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The President is yet to proclaim the date for harmonised elections following the gazetting of the final Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report last month.

"Violence has no place in our society. Peace, unity, and harmony must be maintained before, during, and after the election season. Indeed, the Bible in Genesis 13 verse 8 emphasises that ‘we are brethren'. Where there is unity, God commands His blessings, and God does not pour out his blessings where there is disharmony," he said.

 President Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, no person or group should be allowed to sow seeds of hate, division and disunity among Zimbabweans.

"Under my administration, we reject the notions of ‘us' and ‘them'. Tribalism and regionalism, among other divisive tendencies, which act against the realisation of our collective development aspirations are not acceptable," he said.

"There is no bambazonke, Zimbabwe is our home together, given to us by Almighty God without us asking Him. As we develop our country, no one and no place will be left behind. Every single Zimbabwean is important no matter where they live."

Source - The Herald

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

25 mins ago | 86 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 75 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days