Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders fires blanks

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders 0-0 ZPC Kariba

HIGHLANDERS Football Club yesterday disappointed thousands of their followers who attended their first match of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at Barbourfields Stadium as they failed to crack visiting ZPC Kariba to share the spoils.

For ZPC Kariba, the points picked up at Emagumeni, once a fortress for Highlanders was a big achievement as they head into their second match of the Castle Lager Premiership season with their heads held high.

So disappointing were Highlanders that they seem to have deferred from their traditional entertaining passing football, which mesmerises their followers.

Playing 24 hours after their old foes Dynamos had picked up valuable three points at Barbourfields Stadium, having beaten Hwange 1-0 courtesy of a goal by former Highlanders forward Tinashe Makanda, Bosso were wasteful at goal and had the visitors been more aggressive, they could have returned home with maximum points.

Highlanders should have taken the lead within the opening eight minutes but their striker Washington Navaya blew up two glorious opportunities that any forward worth his salt should have buried.

In the third minute, Lynoth Chikuhwa broke on the left side, did well to lift his head to send a cross to the right where Navaya was making a run, only to fail to direct his header on target.

Five minutes later, Navaya fluffed another glorious scoring opportunity, doing injustice to a good build up that involved Ray Lunga and Divine Mhindirira. The Highlanders playmaker Mhindirira who played as a false number 9 threaded a defence splitting pass that brought Navaya one-on-one with ZPC Kariba' goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga and the wasteful Bosso forward shot straight at the goalie.

In the 43rd minute, ZPC Kariba threw all their players to defend a goalmouth melee, with some sections of the stadium thinking that the ball had crossed the line.

After the break, Bosso substitute Stanley Ngala, unmarked in the box, headed wide a delivery from Ray Lunga.

Highlanders' assistant coach Antonio Torres, who was on the terraces alongside Joel Luphahla with Madinda Ndlovu on the touchline felt that ZPC Kariba wasted a lot of time that the match officials should have added.

"We dropped two points and now we have to make sure that we try and get a win in our next game. You see, in football time is gold and if you're a team that doesn't fight for big goals picking a point is a job well done. If you look at how much time was wasted in the first half and the referee only added two minutes, that is not good for football," said Torres.

ZPC Kariba's coach Darlington Dodo was full of praise for his lads.

"The boys really had a good game and we managed to go home with a point. We couldn't open up play because doing so against a team like Highlanders could be costly," said Dodo.
Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Archiford Faira (McKinnon Mushore 67 mins), Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Ray Lunga (Godfrey Makaruse 74 mins), Devine Mhindirira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Darlington Mukuli (Rahman Kutsanzira 86 mins), Washington Navaya (Stanley Ngala 46 mins)

ZPC Kariba: Tapiwa Chilenga, Kuzivakwashe Madima, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye, Doid Mutukure, Collen Muleya, Winston Mhango, Leeroy Murape (Samuel Makawa 90 mins), Forster Dhemere (Tellmore Pio 90 mins), Everson Feremba (Moses Demera 57 mins), Tinotenda Chiunye (Fanuel Shoko 82 mins minute), Melvin Mukiwa.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Blanks, #Draw

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

35 mins ago | 140 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

39 mins ago | 18 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 84 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 23 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

7 hrs ago | 931 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

10 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

12 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1015 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 897 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days