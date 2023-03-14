Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
A High Court application by Mr Zephaniah Dhlamini and his business partners Siphosami Malunga, Charles Moyo and Kershelmar Farms (Pvt) Ltd in which they were seeking nullification of the gazetting of Esidakeni Farm has since been abandoned after the applicants failed to have the matter set down in prescribed time.

The applicants had three months from the date of postponement sine die/ removal from the roll within which to set down the matter, according to Rule 66(3) of the High Court Rules, 2021.

Through their lawyer Mr Josphat Tshuma of Webb, Low and Barry Legal Practitioners Dhlamini, Malunga, Moyo and Kershelmar Farms wanted the courts to issue an order declaring the acquisition of Esidakeni null and void.

In their court application, they cited Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, the provincial chief lands officer, Registrar of Deeds, Mr Mpofu and Madzivanyathi as respondents.

Minister Masuka challenged the application arguing that the property was compulsorily acquired by Government in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act in December 2020.

In his opposing affidavit, through his lawyer, Ms Julian Mugova of Titan Law, Minister Masuka, argued that the applicants had no locus standi to institute the proceedings on the grounds that they do not have an offer letter. He said the application is a classic case of abuse of the court process further contending that the applicants are not lawful owners of the farm.

Minister Masuka said his Ministry was guided by Section 72 of the Constitution when acquiring land and Section 289 when it comes to land policy. Dr Masuka said the applicants are not the rightful owners and holders of title deeds of Kershelmar Farm. He said the applicants did not attach proof of investment on the farm.

The acquisition process, argued Minister Masuka, was governed and provided for in terms of Section 72 of the Constitution, which stipulates that once a piece of land is gazetted, it immediately becomes State land and as such the relief they were seeking was baseless both at law and on the facts and cannot be granted adding that the applicants had as a matter of fact not exhausted the internal remedies provided in terms of the Constitution and the Land Commission Act.

It was Minister Masuka's views that it was trite that one ought to approach the courts after exhausting all the internal remedies and the applicants, for this particular case had not followed due procedure and as such the application simply amounts to forum shopping and was a classic case of abuse of court process hence it qualified to be dismissed.

He also said the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter as there is no provision at law for the nullification of a proper and lawful acquisition of agricultural land whose acquisition is in terms of Section 72 of the Constitution. The alternative relief that the applicants may pursue if indeed they owned the land at the time of acquisition, argued Dr Masuka, is either restoration of title or compensation, which is the laid down procedure in terms of Statutory Instrument 62 of 2020 which was duly gazetted.

The matter was subsequently removed from the roll on the grounds that there were pending condonation proceedings on July 29, 2022.

In a notification of abandonment of application to the applicants, through their lawyers, the High Court said;
"In terms of Rule 66(3) of the High Court Rules,2021 you had three months from the date of postponement sine die/ removal from the roll within which to set down the matter.

We note that you have not set down the matter and in terms of Rule 66(3) of the High Court Rules, 2021 the matter is hereby regarded as abandoned and therefore deemed to have lapsed. Should you be aggrieved by this decision you will find recourse in the Rules of the Court."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

36 mins ago | 140 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 84 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 23 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

7 hrs ago | 931 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

10 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

12 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1015 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 897 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days