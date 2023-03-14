Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
IT was on a Friday when Mr Trust Dengu (not his real name) who had just relocated to Gweru from Masvingo decided to go out and treat himself to some beers and braai at a popular night spot in the central business district (CBD).

Mr Dengu had been appointed new manager for a leading hardware company and was excited to be in a new environment.
After downing one or two beers, Mr Dengu's eyes fell on a young woman and after engaging in a conversation, she revealed to him that she was a student at the Midlands State University (MSU) pursuing a degree in Music and Musicology.

He said they then went to his lodgings to spend some quality time together.
"On Saturday morning she left my lodgings saying she had weekend lectures. Since it was a weekend and I wasn't on duty, some guys I work with decided to take me to Mkoba One shopping centre popularly known as Makanda," said Mr Dengu.

He said as he was chilling with his boys, he suddenly saw the young woman that he thought was in class at MSU.
"The ‘MSU' student I had spent the night with who was supposed to be attending weekend lectures, was at Makanda business centre drinking beer with some female friends around 11AM. I told the guys I was with that I had spent a night with her and they laughed at me saying I could not wait to settle down before sleeping with prostitutes," said Mr Dengu.

He said that's when he learnt that he had been lied to and as they say, the rest is history.
This is the situation in the city of Gweru and Zvishavane town where sex workers in a bid to attract clients pretend to be MSU students.

Apart from being a minerals-rich province, Midlands is home to the biggest institution of higher learning, MSU.
There are also tertiary institutions such as Gweru Polytechnic and Mkoba Teachers College but the biggest attraction is MSU.

Ms Tamari Magauze (24) a sex worker said they carry around books, satchels, and laptops so that they lure men who are more attracted to university students.

"We are now carrying laptop bags or satchels and that is an easy way of attracting our clients. Some of us actually go and loiter at the MSU campuses in Gweru and Zvishavane during knock-off time so that we get clients," she said.

Ms Magauze said it has been proved that men find sleeping with a university student exciting.
"When I tell a client that I am an MSU student, he treats me respectfully. Even the way he looks at me and addresses me changes. They treat me with respect and I get double the usual fee for a night which is US$20. Sleeping with a university student is a status symbol for men and we are now aware of that," she said.

Another sex worker who declined to be identified said she was once assaulted by a client who found out that she had lied that she was a university student.

"We target new faces in a club because old clients know us. Many of them will be in town for workshops or work-related assignments. I was unfortunately assaulted by one client when he learnt that I had lied to him but in order to survive we continue lying," she said.

Mr Petros Mazengwa, who is Gweru District HIV and Aids co-ordinator at the National Aids Council (NAC) said Gweru has a thriving sex work industry largely driven by mining activities.

The city, he said, has around 4 500 sex workers and when MSU opens, sex work booms.
"Gweru is a busy city, we tend to see a lot of people coming to Gweru all the time from small-scale miners, academics and sex workers. We have plus or minus 4 500 sex workers in Gweru," said Mr Mazengwa.

He said sex workers employ various strategies to lure potential clients.
"When MSU opens, they also flock to Gweru during that period because they also want to pretend to be students. Somehow, older men see it as a status symbol to be known to be sleeping with a university student. Clients rarely ask for students' identity documents and so their word is enough to entice a client," said Mr Mazengwa.

NAC Midlands provincial manager Mr Mambewu Shumba said there are still challenges in dealing with HIV and Aids.
"The biggest problem in the province is limited access to HIV prevention knowledge and health-related services by people at risk.

These include small-scale miners, sex workers, traders and students," he said.
Mr Shumba said HIV prevalence in the province is at 11,73 percent adding that the infection rate or incidence is at 0,25 percent.
"This indicates that we have a lot of infections coming in and we still have unprotected sex taking place.

The leading district in terms of both prevalence and incidence is Shurugwi. The district has a prevalence of 16,62 percent and an incidence of 0,4 percent which is quite high in terms of transmission. That is also followed by Mberengwa, Gweru and Zvishavane.

Shurugwi is the epicentre in terms of prevalence by virtue of the fact that there are a lot of mining activities going on," he said.
MSU director of communications, Mrs Mirirai Mawere said they opened this week for level 1.1 students.

She said the institution has a vibrant Student Affairs Division headed by an Executive Dean to cater for students' sexual reproductive health needs.

"In that division, there is a counselling and services department with highly qualified counsellors who provide counselling on sexual reproductive health, physical and mental health, drug and substance abuse. There are also student clubs that conduct peer-to-peer counselling and also carry out awareness campaigns," she said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Fake, #Msu, #Prowl

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

25 mins ago | 86 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 75 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days