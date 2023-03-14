Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, has indicated that it would close its offices today for security reasons after Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Front (EFF) declared a national shutdown to protest against load shedding and to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.Read part of the notice posted on Saturday: "The consulate wishes to inform members of the public that as a precaution, and in the interest of public safety, it will be closed on 20 March 2023. The situation has been caused by circumstances beyond our control. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."The consulate will reopen for business on 21 March 2023, as per the working hours specified in its Public Notice on Extended Working Hours dated 9 March 2023. Kindly be informed that all appointments, which were scheduled for the 20th of March 2023, have been cancelled. All affected clients have been advised by email and were requested to rebook new appointments, at the earliest convenient date."