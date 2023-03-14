2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO prisoners who were serving three-year sentences for unlawful entry escaped from Gokwe Prison on Saturday evening before robbing a shop owner at Gwehava business centre.One of the escapees was re-arrested, while his accomplice, Decent Sibanda of Kana Mission, is still at large.Sibanda whose prisons number is 357/21 began his three-year sentence on June 1, 2021 and was expected to complete his sentence on May 31, this year.According to a source, the duo was at a prison farm near Gwehava business centre where they were looking after the prison cattle and maize.It is alleged they took advantage of the laxity of the prison security officials and escaped.After escaping, they robbed a nearby shop of some grocery goods and other valuables. The value of the stolen goods is still unknown.Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service spokesperson Superintendent Meya Khanyezi could not be reached for comment yesterday.