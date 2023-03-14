Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zipra senior commander David Moyo, nicknamed "Sharpshoot", has died.

Moyo, was the younger brother to former Zapu vice-president Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, died at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo on Saturday, aged 98.

He had been unwell for quite some time.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube yesterday visited the family home in Emganwini where she described Moyo's death as a huge loss to Bulawayo province in particular and the nation at large.

"We are at loss as a province and indeed as a nation. We have been sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to convey his condolence message to the family. We informed him of the death and he immediately sent us here. We remember his good works," Ncube said.

Former War Veterans minister and liberation war icon Tshinga Dube said he was now a loner following Moyo's death.

"We were together in the trenches and it's only the two of us who had been left out of 10 members of the Zipra team that was trained and got deployed the same day in Zambia. I now feel lonely and afraid," Dube said.

He said together with Moyo, they risked their lives crossing the crocodile-infested Zambezi River to execute the liberation war in Zimbabwe.

"We were also sentenced to a year in jail in Botswana.  When we were released we were handed over to Zambia where we continued with our operations," he said.

Moyo is well-known for his Chipolilo battles where he also shared trenches with Umkhonto Wesizwe fighters in South Africa.

The Zanu-PF leadership in Matabeleland yesterday said it would lobby the politburo to accord him national hero status.

He is survived by his wife Irene and several children.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
More on: #Jz_moyo, #Dies, #Zipra

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

9 mins ago | 18 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

46 mins ago | 43 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

47 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

51 mins ago | 55 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

51 mins ago | 40 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

5 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 894 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days