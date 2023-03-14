WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

News / National

by Staff reporter

#BreakingNews Chief Charumbira persuades @nelsonchamisa and @edmnangagwa to have closed door talks and avoid unnecessary elections for the best of Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/zVRsi90voA — TechMagZW (@TechMagZW) March 19, 2023

CHIEF'S council president Fortune Charumbira has called for talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to help bring peace to the country.Charumbira was Speaking at the funeral in Masvingo of the mother to CCC's Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.