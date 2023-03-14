Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has increased toll gate fees in local currency, effective today 20 March.Zinara on Friday issued a statement notifying motorists of the imminent toll fees hike."We would like to advise our valued customers that with the effect from 20 March 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021," reads the statement.Light vehicles are now expected to pay SI 900 from SI 600, minibuses $2 850 from $2 400, buses, $3 800 from $3 200, heavy vehicle new fee is 54 750 from 54 400 while haulage trucks will pay $9 500 from 58 000.Zinara said the residential discount per term now costs $38 000 from $32 200.Toll fees remain unchanged in foreign currency as light vehicles pay US$2, minibuses US$3, buses US$4, heavy vehicles US$5, haulage trucks US$10.