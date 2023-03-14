Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. During the summit, the two sides will discuss strategic cooperation in the energy and military spheres, as well as the Ukraine conflict.Xi said he was happy to be back in Russia after landing at Vnukovo Airport, and stressed the importance of strong relations between Beijing and Moscow, not just for the nations themselves but also for the wider international community.The Chinese leader asserted that together with Russia, his nation is ready to "defend with resolve the UN-centric international system." The two nations would endeavor to "abide by true multipolarity and foster a multipolar world with democratized international relations, to encourage the development of global affairs in a direction that would be more just and rational," Xi added.Later in the day, the Chinese leader is scheduled to hold an informal meeting with Putin which will focus on "key and sensitive issues," according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.The main round of talks, however, will take place on Tuesday, with the Chinese leader also expected to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Later, the Russian and Chinese delegations will hold negotiations in an expanded format.Fyodor Lukyanov: China is finally stepping up to its role as a superpower. This will change the worldIn total, Moscow and Beijing are set to sign a dozen documents outlining bilateral cooperation, including two major joint statements.Russian officials previously said that the historic visit, which comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Beijing are at an all-time high, should give new impetus to bilateral ties. At the same time, Moscow expects the summit to be business-like and "unburdened by any additional ceremonial things."The Ukraine conflict is expected to loom large on the agenda. China has not condemned Moscow's military operation in the neighboring country nor taken part in the Western sanctions, while repeatedly calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that after Xi's visit to Russia, he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in a bid to play a more prominent role in mediating an end to the conflict.