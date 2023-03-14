Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl from Old Luveve suburb was kidnapped by two women and a man who were driving a white commuter omnibus on 16 March.The juvenile had left her home at around 5PM going to Chigumira shops.Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the complainant was stopped by the suspects who called her by name and persuaded her to get inside the car.Insp Ncube said as soon as she got into the car, they grabbed her from behind and tied her legs and hands with a shoelace and put a piece of cloth inside her mouth."They then injected her with an unknown substance that drugged her and she became unconscious. The accused persons drove towards town. The complainant gained consciousness on the following day at around 9AM with her legs tied together and hands tied behind her back. She realised that she had been dumped in a forest near Luveve cemetery," said Insp Ncube.He said the juvenile managed to stand on her feet and hopped towards the cemetery where she met a man who untied her and removed the cloth that was stuffed in her mouth.Insp Ncube said the matter was reported to the police."It is disheartening to realise that even women who are supposed to protect the girl child are the ones who do such inhuman conduct. We appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to come forward. The motive behind the kidnapping is not yet known but investigations are in progress," he said.Insp Ncube warned members of the public against trusting strangers as people have become untrustworthy.