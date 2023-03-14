Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mazowe North Member of Parliament Campion "Missing MP" Mugweni has come under fire from Mvurwi residents and vendors who accuse him of giving fake promises after he promised to deliver cabbages at a funeral but failed to meet his promise.Mugweni was humiliated by vendors last week after he promised them loans which they never got.The residents told Mugweni during a meeting that last year he duped mourners by promising to donate 10 cabbages which he never brought."We no longer trust you MP, last year promised mourners 10 cabbages at a funeral in Rusunguko and people clapped hands, but you never brought your pledge. So, how can we trust you again with our votes," fumed one resident.In his response, Mugweni said the cabbages took a long time to come and when they finally arrived, people were already eating."Forgive me, l was overwhelmed but l remembers when those cabbages came people were already eating," he said.Vendors who spoke to this publication said Mugweni promised them loans which he said would be available by Thursday but to date no one received anything."Mugweni cannot be trusted, last week he promised to give us loans, he was hoping that primary elections will be held last Saturday but to date, we got nothing," lamented the vendors.Mugweni went missing from the constituency soon after winning the 2018 general elections, only to resurface now seeking re-election. Due to his unavailability in his constituency, people from his constituency nicknamed him "The Missing MP."