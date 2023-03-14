Latest News Editor's Choice


Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 45-year-old man who was riding a motorbike, after he initially ignored instructions to stop, and later produced a "fake" Zimbabwean driving licence.

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Constable Marie Mashishi said a case of fraud had been registered, and charges under the Immigration Act could be added.

"On Friday 17 March 2023 at 1pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Tembisa precinct officers arrested a 45-year-old male driver for being in possession of a doubtful official document in the Tembisa area," Mashishi said.

"Metro police officers busy with law enforcement on Andrew Mapheto Drive near Esangweni section made an attempt to stop a motorcyclist for riding inconsiderately. A biker ignored instructions and a chase ensued, until he was cornered, on Straight-line Road, near the Caprivi entertainment centre.
A food delivery biker was arrested after a high-speed chase in Ekurhuleni, after being found with an alleged fake licence purportedly issued in Zimbabwe. Picture: EMPD

"The undocumented lawbreaker, from Zimbabwe, was handcuffed and taken to the Rabasotho police station after producing a fraudulent Zimbabwean-issued driver's licence to officers. A case of fraud has been registered and charges under the Immigration Act could be added against him," Mashishi said.

She said the detained suspect is set to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

Police have impounded the arrested biker's red Big Boy scooter, and it was towed to the Tembisa EMPD precinct for safekeeping.

Last month, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested a Zimbabwean man for possession of a fake driver's licence after he was stopped for reckless driving in Tembisa, in Gauteng.

At the time, Constable Mashishi said the driver was stopped after he sped towards oncoming traffic in an attempt to overtake a funeral convoy in the presence of police officers.

"On Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 10am, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Tembisa precinct, arrested a male suspect in his forties, for possession of a fraudulent driver's licence, in the Lethabong section," Mashishi said.

"While officers were busy with the funeral escort, from Tembisa to the Mooifontein cemetery, they noticed a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi with one male occupant, unsafely overtaking the hearse and facing oncoming traffic on Andrew Mapheto Drive near the Tembisa Plaza."

"A driver in possession of the Zimbabwean foreign national driver's licence, was handcuffed after officers picked up that, the driver's licence produced, was false. Necessary arrangements were made, for the minibus taxi, to end up at the owner's hands, while the suspect was marched to the Tembisa police station," Mashishi said.

"A charge of ‘possession of a fraudulent driver's licence', was registered against the suspect and he is expected to appear at the Rabasotho/Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon."

Source - iol

