ZEC reassures aspiring voters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said the temporary shortage of thermal paper roll used to print voter registration confirmation receipts at some centres should not discourage aspiring registrants from registering.

The electoral body said those in need of the receipts will be advised in due course regarding when and where to collect them.

"The Commission is encouraging aspiring registrants to feel comfortable registering at some centres that would have temporarily run out of thermal paper roll used to print voter registration confirmation receipts," ZEC  Acting Chief Elections Officer, Mrs Jane Chigidji said in a statement on 20 Monday.

"The unavailability of a confirmation receipt does not affect one's registration as a voter. Those in need of the receipts will be advised in due course regarding when and where to collect them. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," she added.

Last week on Friday, ZEC extended the final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration exercise by five days ahead of harmonized elections.

 The voter registration was originally set to end  tomorrow, (21 March) but will now conclude on 26 March.

ZEC has listed nearly 5 000 centres where citizens who are eligible to vote can visit to register during the mobile biometric voter registration with Bulawayo having 71 centres.

A total of 4 474 have been identified for the programme.

The electoral commission has also deployed voter educators to sensitise the public on their right to vote.

Zimbabwe is gearing towards 2023 harmonised elections and President Mnangagwa last month gazetted the final delimitation report, which marks the country's constituencies and wards.

ZEC has already tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the harmonised polls, with Treasury now expected to start disbursing the funds.

Source - The Chronicle

