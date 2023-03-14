Latest News Editor's Choice


Rival suitor killed in love triangle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Zhombe man died on the spot after being stabbed in a fight over a woman.

Norman Sibanda reportedly died on the spot after being stabbed by Obadiah Mhaka as the two fought over a woman.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which happened at Joel Business Centre on 15 March.

"On the day around 10PM, Sibanda was drinking with his girlfriend at a night spot. Mhaka then approached Sibanda's girlfriend and proposed love to her,. said Inspector Mahoko.

This did not go down well with Sibanda and an argument ensued between the two and Mhaka produced a knife and stabbed Sibanda.

The now deceased however managed to escape and went home.

"Mhaka however teamed up with one Andrew and they pursued Sibanda whom they caught up with and further stabbed with a knife and he died on the spot," said Inspector Mahoko.

A report was made to police leading to the arrest of Mhaka while Andrew escaped.

"We call upon members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of Andrew who is still at large to contact the nearest police station," he said.


Source - The Chronicle
