News / National
Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed
32 mins ago | Views
South African opposition leader Julius Malema has claimed that the real surname of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is Mennel.
Malema was speaking during the #EFFNationalShutdown press briefing on Monday.
Said Malema, "This guy, his real name is not Ramaphosa. His real name is Mennel. He was adopted by a white woman He was adopted by a British woman, Ramaphosa has a real white accent and he was taught from a young age to eat with a fork and knife. He is in a happy place with white people. ANC has been hijacked by whites."
Malema added that Ramaphosa was given money by the Oppenheimer family to form a Trade Union.
"The Mandela we voted for was not the Mandela who went into prison. He changed after he met the Mennels, Ruperts and Oppenheimers. Ramaphosa is a sellout , he is no longer our President. He must leave and go to Phala Phala. Ramaphosa long hijacked the ANC, he formed a union called NUM and his never been a mine worker. He was given money by the Oppenheimer family to form the union
"Ramaphosa was never a mine worker, the formation of the NUM was a project of the Oppenheimer family to manage black workers. This has been a project for a very long time."
According to South African media, as the apartheid rule approached its end, the Mennel family founded the Urban Foundation, which focused on, among other things, urban development, housing and education in black townships.
The Urban Foundation is credited for transforming Ramaphosa from aspiring lawyer to mining magnate.
He was recruited by the foundation in 1977, a year after the Soweto uprisings – which the month of June is dedicated to, following the well-documented student protests.
At the time, Clive Menell headed the gold-mining conglomerate.
The connection with the Menell family brought Ramaphosa closer to what was then South Africa's biggest workforce, the miners.
It is at the mining industry where he would embark on his journey as a unionist, as he promoted an alternative to potentially violent labour disputes while growing what remains one the largest unions among mineworkers in South Africa, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
His involvement with the Menell family would, at the dawn of democracy, spawn the new Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
In his speech on Monday, Malema mentioned how Ramaphosa allegedly sold South Africa out to the family which, according to the EFF's ideology, equated to giving the country away to its detested white monopoly capital.
This may have been through his close ties with Nelson Mandela, who had earmarked him as his successor prior to the ANC taking up power.
Malema was speaking during the #EFFNationalShutdown press briefing on Monday.
Said Malema, "This guy, his real name is not Ramaphosa. His real name is Mennel. He was adopted by a white woman He was adopted by a British woman, Ramaphosa has a real white accent and he was taught from a young age to eat with a fork and knife. He is in a happy place with white people. ANC has been hijacked by whites."
Malema added that Ramaphosa was given money by the Oppenheimer family to form a Trade Union.
"The Mandela we voted for was not the Mandela who went into prison. He changed after he met the Mennels, Ruperts and Oppenheimers. Ramaphosa is a sellout , he is no longer our President. He must leave and go to Phala Phala. Ramaphosa long hijacked the ANC, he formed a union called NUM and his never been a mine worker. He was given money by the Oppenheimer family to form the union
"Ramaphosa was never a mine worker, the formation of the NUM was a project of the Oppenheimer family to manage black workers. This has been a project for a very long time."
According to South African media, as the apartheid rule approached its end, the Mennel family founded the Urban Foundation, which focused on, among other things, urban development, housing and education in black townships.
The Urban Foundation is credited for transforming Ramaphosa from aspiring lawyer to mining magnate.
He was recruited by the foundation in 1977, a year after the Soweto uprisings – which the month of June is dedicated to, following the well-documented student protests.
At the time, Clive Menell headed the gold-mining conglomerate.
The connection with the Menell family brought Ramaphosa closer to what was then South Africa's biggest workforce, the miners.
It is at the mining industry where he would embark on his journey as a unionist, as he promoted an alternative to potentially violent labour disputes while growing what remains one the largest unions among mineworkers in South Africa, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
His involvement with the Menell family would, at the dawn of democracy, spawn the new Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
In his speech on Monday, Malema mentioned how Ramaphosa allegedly sold South Africa out to the family which, according to the EFF's ideology, equated to giving the country away to its detested white monopoly capital.
This may have been through his close ties with Nelson Mandela, who had earmarked him as his successor prior to the ANC taking up power.
Source - Byo24News