Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe
2 hrs ago | Views
Aspiring ZANU PF Mazowe West Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Makwezva is on the run after he allegedly bashed a district party chairman on Sunday.


Makwezva of house number 11570 Hatclif, Harare and is employed at Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) is challenging Mazowe West MP Kazembe Kazembe.

Sources close to investigations allege he assaulted Chinga Tsekwende of plot 8 Wengi farm Concession after he told him that he would not stand  with Kazembe in primary elections.

"Tsekwende is chairman for Munhangari district so Makwezva had come to campaign in that district but the chairman told him to try in some districts because his district is solidly behind Kazembe and that angered Makwezva hence he assaulted him with open hands," said the source.

The matter was reported at Concession police under Rrb number 5168387.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

1 min ago | 1 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

1 min ago | 1 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

9 mins ago | 22 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

14 mins ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

16 mins ago | 16 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

36 mins ago | 69 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

12 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

13 hrs ago | 846 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

13 hrs ago | 369 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

13 hrs ago | 645 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

18 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

18 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

18 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

18 hrs ago | 182 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

18 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

19 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

19 hrs ago | 542 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

19 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

20 hrs ago | 800 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

20 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

21 hrs ago | 293 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

21 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

22 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1073 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days