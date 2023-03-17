Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

by Staff reporter
14 mins ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Politburo has approved at least 99,9 percent of CVs of aspiring primary elections candidates with the ruling party saying only those involved in violence and criminal cases were disqualified.

Addressing the media at a post-extraordinary Politburo session in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party will soon announce the dates of the primaries.

"His Excellency is satisfied with the turn out, the list came in through the Commissariat Department and everyone, who felt that justice was not done had to bring the list directly to the commissariat.

"Approximately 99,9 percent of the candidates sailed through because His Excellency President Mnangagwa said no one should be left behind for any frivolous reason except where the candidate had a criminal record," said Mutsvangwa.

Among those disqualified was Harare Provincial Commissar Kudakwashe Damson, who allegedly beat up Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were on duty conducting voter education in Epworth recently.

He is facing charges of contravening the Electoral Act by obstructing ZEC proceedings. He was remanded to April 5 on a $50 000 bail.

The party, Mutsvangwa said, cannot determine the criminality of a person but the courts will.

"We await the justice system to guide us in decision making. Damson, the PC for Harare province was disqualified. We hope he will accept the decision. He still has a future in the party and is a hard worker. The President stresses that the party is bigger than individuals," he said.

Mutsvangwa noted that the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, does not tolerate any form of violence from its members despite one's position.

"This also goes to show that there is zero tolerance to violence There is zero tolerance against corruption and violence," said Mutsvangwa.

The list of successful candidates for primary elections, he said, will be availed soon to the public.

Mutsvangwa also said that President Mnangagwa highlighted that there were efforts to undermine Government efforts from the country's detractors.

"They feel like they should help us achieve our goals but we are masters of our own destiny, fully actualised to conduct our duties," he said.

The party has so far set 87 000 cells that have been verified with 4,5 million voters.

"Zanu-PF rules by consent not by history. This is the hallmark of the Second Republic. We are already at 4,5 million voters with a nearly 87 000 cells that have been verified reaching to 4.5million voters."

Mutsvangwa added: "The numbers from our cells are a true reflection of people on the ground verified by their numbers. They are not from social media like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, where they use algorithms instead of real people. Social media cannot be used to get to the actual numbers because of the bots which manipulate numbers, so don't beat your chest over lies. Those who use figures from social media do so to impress their funders from the West."

Some aspiring candidates are optimistic of winning the primary elections, saying they are keen to represent the revolutionary party.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days