Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

The movement of travellers at the Beitbridge border post continued uninterrupted at yesterday, even though South Africa's opposition party EFF had threatened to shut down the economy in that country.Border officials from both Zimbabwe and South Africa went about their business without any challenges.By early morning yesterday, South Africa's police had already deployed security to prevent crime.Opposition parties have perennially been threatening to shut the Beitbridge border post at the height of grievances, but as usual this has become an elusive dream for them."We had no crowd or operational challenges at the border. There was a heavy presence of security personal in the town and Musina," said a South African official who preferred anonymity.By the end of the day the South African police said they had arrested at least 87 people for public violence-related offences.The EFF recently called for a national shutdown to protest against present electricity blackouts.Although some travellers suspended movement it was largely business as usual in most towns in South Africa.