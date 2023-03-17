Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

by Staff reporter
12 mins ago | Views
The movement of travellers at the Beitbridge border post continued uninterrupted at yesterday, even though South Africa's opposition party EFF had threatened to shut down the economy in that country.

 Border officials from both Zimbabwe and South Africa went about their business without any challenges.

By early morning yesterday, South Africa's police had already deployed security to prevent crime.

Opposition parties have perennially been threatening to shut the Beitbridge border post at the height of grievances, but as usual this has become an elusive dream for them.

"We had no crowd or operational challenges at the border. There was a heavy presence of security personal in the town and Musina," said a South African official who preferred anonymity.

By the end of the day the South African police said they had arrested at least 87 people for public violence-related offences.

The EFF recently called for a national shutdown to protest against present electricity blackouts.

Although some travellers suspended movement it was largely business as usual in most towns in South Africa.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Ramaphosa, #Malema, #Eff

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

14 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

34 mins ago | 68 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

12 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

13 hrs ago | 844 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

13 hrs ago | 644 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

14 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

18 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

18 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

18 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

18 hrs ago | 428 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

18 hrs ago | 182 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

18 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

19 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

19 hrs ago | 541 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

19 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

20 hrs ago | 800 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

20 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

21 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

21 hrs ago | 293 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

21 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

22 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

23 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

23 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

23 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days