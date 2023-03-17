Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
It was a historic moment yesterday evening here, when one of the Second Republic's signature projects, the Hwange Thermal Power Station's Unit 7, was successfully synchronised with the national grid, and started feeding electricity.

At 6:25pm, the control room at Hwange Power Station burst into celebrations, with engineers; young and old, foreign and local, clapping hands, whistling, ululating and others stamping their feet, as they expressed their joy following the historic moment.

For the better part of the day, engineers were pacing up and down, just to make sure everything was in order for a successful synchronisation of Unit 7 with the national grid.

In simple terms, the synchronisation sought to establish if the electricity being generated from Unit 7 would flow seamlessly into the national grid.

So, the process had to be thorough to ensure the problems encountered in South Africa and Botswana when they hurried their synchronisation, would not be replicated in Zimbabwe.

In fact, in 1984, four engineers were electrocuted at Hwange Power Station when they synchronised a system that was not yet ready.

Yesterday's process went well and after 20 minutes of the synchronisation, 41MW of electricity were being fed into the grid.

It was hoped that up to 100MW would be fed into the grid from Unit 7 later yesterday, with electricity consumers benefiting from the increased power generation.

However, six hours from the time the synchronisation started, the engineers were going to switch off Unit 7 and conduct checks on the system if any leaks and other challenges were experienced.

The checks would be conducted for 12 hours, and thereafter, Unit 7 would be brought back onto the grid and be allowed to generate electricity again.

Expectations are that by June this year, everything would have been put in place to ensure the installed capacity of 300MW would be achieved, and President Mnangagwa would then officially commission the project.

But when he eventually comes to commission the project, President Mnangagwa would be thrilled to realise that his desire to empower young people with skills and allow them to do what they can in developing their own country, is paying off given the high number of young engineers working at the expansion project.

The project manager, Engineer Forbes Chanakira, who learnt at the University of Zimbabwe, only turns 43 on April 3.

In an interview after the synchronisation, Zesa Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata said a number of tests were done to ensure everything was above board.

He likened the amount of work put into commissioning a thermal power station to an "open heart surgery".

"The synchronisation has been successful and I am happy. As Zesa, we are proud of this event," said Dr Gata.

"We can gladly say we have a viable investment here. The rest of the tests can now be concluded while the Unit is now generating electricity and soon we shall be enjoying more electricity."

Dr Gata paid tribute to the engineers that have been working tirelessly to ensure the success of the project.

Further, he saluted President Mnangagwa for unlocking the US$1,4 billion from China, which is funding the expansion of Hwange Power Station.

"The plant was well designed and well constructed. Today we have been able to synchronise it with the national grid.

"I pay tribute to the project manager Engineer Forbes Chanakira and a team of nearly 200 young engineers for a job well done," said Dr Gata.

Zimbabwe had sought funding from China for the expansion project, but for over a decade, the Chinese could not loosen the purse strings, and it only took the first overseas State visit by President Mnangagwa to unlock the US$1,4 billion required, and the project started in August 2018, but was affected by a number of unforeseen events such as the Covid-19 outbreak.

National Coordinator responsible for programmes and projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet Engineer Amos Marawa, who was also present when history was made, said: "First and foremost I want to thank the team here at Zesa for this milestone of synchronisation.

"As Government, this is one of our flagship projects as power is critical for the attainment of our national development targets in line with Vision 2030. We are happy that as the system is being perfected, we will be getting electricity during that period.

"In June, we should have 300MW that we will be feeding into the grid. Unit 8 should also be done by October and our country will have more electricity being generated."

Engineer Marawa challenged Zesa to now swiftly start rehabilitating the other six units to ensure they are in good stead to generate more electricity.

Before the expansion project, Hwange Power Station had an installed capacity of 920MW and the addition of 600MW from Units 7 and 8 will take the installed capacity to 1 520MW.

With Kariba South having already been expanded, resulting in the addition of 300MW into the grid to take the installed capacity to 1 050MW, more electricity will now be generated to support the rising demand for energy in the country following the coming in of new companies in the manufacturing, tourism, mining, services and agriculture sectors.

Companies that were already in existence have also increased capacity, and therefore, demand more electricity, to enable the attainment of a prosperous upper middle income society, which is predicated on increased production in all sectors of the economy.

Over 20 big mining companies are on the waiting list for electricity, making the increase in power generation a welcome development.

Engineer David Mvura, a young Zimbabwean engineer formerly with Zesa who once worked for South Africa's Eskom, but now a consultant, helped with critical knowledge on protection settings when progress had stalled due to the technology being used.

He said he was happy to have participated in the project.

"I am happy that this project has succeeded. It was a lot of hard work and all is in place now," he said.

A lot more young people, including interns, are at Hwange Power Station for the project.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Hwange, #Power, #Zesa

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

14 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

34 mins ago | 68 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

12 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

13 hrs ago | 844 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

13 hrs ago | 644 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

14 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

18 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

18 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

18 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

18 hrs ago | 428 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

18 hrs ago | 181 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

18 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

19 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

19 hrs ago | 541 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

19 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

20 hrs ago | 800 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

20 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

21 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

21 hrs ago | 293 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

21 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

22 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

23 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

23 hrs ago | 409 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

23 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

23 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

23 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days