Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
TREASURY has released $1,5 billion that will be shared by the country's major political players under the Political Parties Finance Act.

The money, which will be shared between Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance, is split based on the number of seats a party commands in the National Assembly and the percentage of votes obtained in the previous election.

Zanu-PF, which obtained 70,03 percent of the votes cast in the previous election, will get $1 050 450 000, while the MDC Alliance, which received 29,97 percent of the total votes cast, will get $449 550 000.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette on Friday, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the disbursements are in terms of the Constitution.

"Disbursement of Money to Registered Political Parties it is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act (Chapter 2:11), that the total amount of money payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January 2023, and ending on the 31st December 2023, is one billion five hundred million dollars only," reads part of the notice.

"The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows: one billion, fifty million four hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($ 1 050 450 000,00), shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) Zanu-PF which received 70,03 percent of the votes cast; and $449 550 000, shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A), which received 29,97 percent of the total votes cast".

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is not included in the category as it did not contest in the previous elections.

 Government promulgated the Political Parties Finance Act after it emerged that some opposition parties were receiving funding from foreign governments and organisations as part of covert operations to achieve regime change.

Political parties can now receive lawful funding through Government grants under the Act, the sale of party cards, fundraising activities, and from its members.

Government in 2021 gazetted the Private Voluntary Organisation Bill that prohibits Non-Governmental Organisations from campaigning for political parties or candidates.

Source - The Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days