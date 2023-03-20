Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare manager in juju furore

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago
DYNAMOS manager Richard Chihoro is likely to face disciplinary action over an alleged juju incident during the team's win over Hwange in their opening Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

At half time when the two sides were deadlocked at 0-0, Chihoro went onto the Mpilo end goalpost and performed what appeared to be a ritual seemingly exorcising a spell cast on the goalmouth after Dynamos failed to score in the first half despite creating numerous scoring opportunities at the Soweto end.

Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya had big white towel in the goalmouth in the first half and after missing several chances, the Dynamos players confronted the goal minder with the intention of confiscating the cloth, but were unsuccessful before Chihoro's actions grabbed the headlines.

A video of the DeMbare manager performing the ritual is circulating on social media.

When the Hwange goalkeeper Madeya returned for the second half, he put his towel beyond the goal line, crouched on it and appeared to be praying.  This irked Dynamos fans at the Mpilo End and one of them invaded the pitch, took away the towel and set it light on the perimeter fence.

In the game itself, Dynamos scored in the second half through Tinashe Makanda from a Denver Mukamba assist.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said the league would not make a remark on the incident by Chihoro before they go through the match reports from the match officials.

"We cannot comment on the matter because we have not seen the match reports," Bare said.

Last season, Chihoro was fined for skirmishes that happened at BF when Dynamos played Bulawayo Chiefs.

He was fined US$2 000 for protesting when retired referee Hardley Ndazi awarded Bulawayo Chiefs a penalty.

The manager and some players charged at Ndazi and DeMbare fans on the Mpilo End threw missiles onto the pitch in protest.  

In another match played at BF on Sunday, Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by ZPC Kariba while at Luveve Stadium on Saturday Chiefs and Ngezi Platinum Stars drew 1-1 with The Ninjas getting their goal through Nkosilathi Ncube and Qadir Amin equalizing for the visitors.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
