Woman claims husband left her for another man

A HARARE woman yesterday approached the civil court where she revealed that her husband left her to start a romantic life with another man.The woman, Loveness Chokuvamba appeared before Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini seeking a maintenance order against her former husband Agrippa Chinzou.She claimed that Chinzou left their matrimonial home in August last year to begin a new life with a male partner.She demanded US$150 a month as maintenance for their two-year-old child."Your worship, we have been to different courts more than three times ever since he left home to live with a man whom he is calling a wife. He has ceased maintaining his child and does not know where the child is staying because he does not care," Chokuvamba said.She said Chinzou last week dragged her before Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi seeking a protection order against her. It was dismissed for lack of merit."He applied for a protection order against me last week but failed to convince the court on how I was abusing him. His plan was to have me evicted from our matrimonial home so that he can occupy it with his male partner."Dlamini ordered the applicant to stick to issues to do with child maintenance.Chinzou said he could only afford to pay US$50 a month.Regarding his sexuality he said: "She is pushing a wrong narrative concerning my sexuality. I have tried settling our divorce but she is not co-operating. I have no problems taking care of my child but we will need to settle our divorce first before she claims such an amount of money."Dlamini ordered the respondent to pay US$80 every month as maintenance effective from April 30.