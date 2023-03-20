Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's National Council of Chiefs and Pan-African President, Senator Fortune Charumbira, has set the cat among the pigeons calling for talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa as "Karangas" for an ethnic hegemony ruling alliance.

Professor Jonathan MOyo says Chief Fortune Charumbira has called for a Government of Tribal Unity (GTU) for Karangas.

Charumbira's GTU call was made in Masvingo at the funeral of the late mother of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, also attended by Chamisa whose CCC is spinning the GTU as a GNU!
In his words:

"Taiti heyo [nyika] yatongwa nemazezuru kubva 1980, 40 years, ko ikozvino tanga tichimboti ingoendaka kumakaranga, ko iwe zvauri mukaranga, VaMnangagwa mukaranga, ko morwirei"?


Charumbira  called on President Mnangagwa and his karanga young brother Chamisa to talk and end abject poverty affecting Zimbabweans.

"President Mnangagwa and Chamisa both hail from Masvingo and are of the Karanga tribe, hence they can unite to assert Karanga ethnic dominance in a country whose politics was dominated by the Zezurus over the past four decades when the late former President Robert Mugabe was in charge," he said on Sunday in Masvingo while speaking at the funeral of Harare mayor Jacob Mafume's mother who died last week.

"If political leaders unite we'll witness a change in our lives.  As chiefs, we are happy to work with any party, Zanu-PF or CCC that would have won the elections. They are all sons of the soil. You say this one has sold out — but what will he gain when the whole country is struggling? That is silly propaganda, people have suffered," chief Charumbira said.

He said in Parliament, ruling party and opposition legislators eat together — while their supporters engage in violent fights.

Chief Charumbira urged Mnangagwa and Chamisa to lead by example and meet over tea to promote peace in the country.

"They must work together to establish a Karanga hegemony."

Political analysts lauded Charumbira's speech, but expressed concern that his call for the establishment of a Karanga ethnic hegemony might promote tribalism.

Academic and political analyst Alexander Rusere said:  "It's one thing for the chief to be preaching tolerance, peace and issues of Mnangagwa and Chamisa engaging in dialogue, but it's another to then have this kind of thinking saying it ought to then supplant the necessity of conducting elections.

"The problem we have is that of tribal politics at play in evoking the Kalanga dynamics of two rivalry presidents and him."

Rusere said democracy was not born out of two men wearing suits and talking together to nullify elections.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Scramble for cooking oil

20 mins ago | 69 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 58 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

10 hrs ago | 443 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

10 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

10 hrs ago | 920 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

10 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

10 hrs ago | 963 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

10 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

10 hrs ago | 498 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

12 hrs ago | 993 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

22 hrs ago | 4239 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

23 hrs ago | 982 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

23 hrs ago | 425 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

23 hrs ago | 743 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

23 hrs ago | 677 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

24 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 1004 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 198 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

20 Mar 2023 at 15:07hrs | 491 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 684 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1638 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1483 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

20 Mar 2023 at 15:05hrs | 524 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

20 Mar 2023 at 15:00hrs | 377 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

20 Mar 2023 at 14:27hrs | 195 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

20 Mar 2023 at 14:25hrs | 2988 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

20 Mar 2023 at 13:52hrs | 2503 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

20 Mar 2023 at 13:52hrs | 604 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

20 Mar 2023 at 13:31hrs | 1369 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

20 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 914 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

20 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 502 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

20 Mar 2023 at 11:52hrs | 829 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

20 Mar 2023 at 11:52hrs | 670 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

20 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days