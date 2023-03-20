Scramble for cooking oil

News / National

by Staff Reporter

IT was free for all as residents from Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo scrambled to collect cooking oil from a tanker that overturned along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway, next to the suburb on 21 March.The trailer came off the truck that was en route to Zambia from South Africa.Disorder as residents scramble for a shareThe truck overturned at around 4PM.