Scramble for cooking oil
IT was free for all as residents from Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo scrambled to collect cooking oil from a tanker that overturned along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway, next to the suburb on 21 March.
The trailer came off the truck that was en route to Zambia from South Africa.
Disorder as residents scramble for a share
The truck overturned at around 4PM.
Source - Chronicle