Scramble for cooking oil

by Staff Reporter
33 mins ago | Views
IT was free for all as residents from Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo scrambled to collect cooking oil from a tanker that overturned along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway, next to the suburb on 21 March.

The trailer came off the truck that was en route to Zambia from South Africa.

Disorder as residents scramble for a share

The truck overturned at around 4PM.

Source - Chronicle

