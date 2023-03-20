Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youth member in fuel scam

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF youth member, Danmore Mambondiyani, allegedly duped a Harare company fuel worth thousands of dollars.

Mambondiyani appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo facing charges of theft of trust property as defined in section 113(2) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.

Prosecutor, Tafadzwa Jambawo, told the court that Mambondiyani had previously been issued with a warrant of arrest after failing to attend court sessions.

Mambondiyani will be back in court on Friday for trial.

It is the State case that on August  7, 2021, Liquid Cargo Africa being represented by Mambondiyani entered in a deal with Whilstone Energy for the supply of 4 800 litres.

Whilstone Energy had no transport to ferry its fuel and hired Liquid Cargo Africa where Mambondiyani is the director.

It is alleged Mambondiyani converted the fuel for personal use.

Mambondiyani is participating in the Zanu-PF primaries and is eyeing a youth quota position in Manicaland.

Mambondiyani lost to Stanley Sakupwanya for the Zanu-PF Manicaland youth leader position.

Sakupwanya is also vying for the youth quota position.

Other candidates are Law Tiengani and Simba Mtomba.

Source - newsday
More on: #Danmore, #Fuel, #Scam

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gwayi-Shangani project yet to reach the second and third phases

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's foreign trial bid flops

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Tsvangirai's son vows to floor 'Bhuru' Mliswa

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Biti's application dismissed

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Scramble for cooking oil

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

18 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

18 hrs ago | 529 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

18 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

18 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

18 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

18 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

18 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

18 hrs ago | 556 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

18 hrs ago | 329 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

18 hrs ago | 336 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

18 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

18 hrs ago | 207 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

19 hrs ago | 303 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

20 hrs ago | 297 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

20 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

20 Mar 2023 at 20:22hrs | 4480 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

20 Mar 2023 at 20:18hrs | 414 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

20 Mar 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1002 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

20 Mar 2023 at 19:44hrs | 431 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 760 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 722 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

20 Mar 2023 at 18:51hrs | 918 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

20 Mar 2023 at 18:30hrs | 1507 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 1014 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 201 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

20 Mar 2023 at 15:07hrs | 496 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1666 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1646 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

20 Mar 2023 at 15:05hrs | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days