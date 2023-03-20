Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has reviewed upwards salaries of civil servants, members of parliament, independent commissions, grant-aided institutions and pensioners by 100%.The increase is with effect from February 1 for the security sector and 1 April for the rest.In a letter written to the Public Service Commission, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga said Covid-19 allowances have been increased from US$200 to US$250 and teachers will also get a monthly teaching allowance of US$80.The salaries will however be paid in the local currency.