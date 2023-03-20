News / National
Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has reviewed upwards salaries of civil servants, members of parliament, independent commissions, grant-aided institutions and pensioners by 100%.
The increase is with effect from February 1 for the security sector and 1 April for the rest.
In a letter written to the Public Service Commission, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga said Covid-19 allowances have been increased from US$200 to US$250 and teachers will also get a monthly teaching allowance of US$80.
The salaries will however be paid in the local currency.
The increase is with effect from February 1 for the security sector and 1 April for the rest.
In a letter written to the Public Service Commission, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga said Covid-19 allowances have been increased from US$200 to US$250 and teachers will also get a monthly teaching allowance of US$80.
The salaries will however be paid in the local currency.
Source - online