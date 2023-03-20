Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga ex-wife's foreign trial bid flops

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa may have lost the battle to have her case of allegedly trying to kill her ex-husband tried in South Africa.

It emerged that Zimbabwean authorities invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance under (Southern African Development Community) Sadc Protocol Article 2 to have the matter tried in Zimbabwe.

Mubaiwa wanted her case to be tried in South Africa since the alleged incident happened in the neighbouring country in 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority, through the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs invoked the Sadc protocol to bring the matter to Zimbabwe.

After the Zimbabwean government engaged Pretoria, the South African Police Services (Saps) and the internal security intelligence arm, Hawks, they were given authority to investigate the matter in that country on behalf of Harare prosecuting authorities.

Under article 2 of the Sadc Mutual Legal Assistance, State parties provide each other with the widest possible measure of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Mutual legal assistance is any assistance given by the requested State in respect of investigations, prosecutions or proceedings in criminal matters.

These include investigations, prosecutions or proceedings relating to offences concerning transnational organised crime, corruption, taxation, custom duties and foreign exchange control among others.

"Assistance shall be provided without regard to whether the conduct which is the subject of investigation, prosecution, or proceedings in the requesting State would constitute an offence under the laws of the requested State," partly read the protocol.

"Assistance to be provided includes: locating and identifying persons, property, objects and items, serving documents, including documents seeking the attendance of persons and providing returns of such service, providing information, documents and records, providing objects and temporary transfer of exhibits, search and seizure, taking evidence or obtaining statements or both, authorising the presence of persons from the requesting State at the execution of requests."

In the attempted murder case, it was revealed that the Saps and the Hawks recorded statements from nurses and doctors who medically examined Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in that country.

It was also revealed that the statements recorded from Chiwenga and Mubaiwa's security team were also handed over to the South African authorities for scrutiny.

Last week, Mubaiwa was in court facing attempted murder charges.

The court also heard that Mubaiwa reportedly harassed nurses, doctors and security officials at a NetCare Hospital in South African.

The trial is continuing on April 11.

Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill the former head of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces when he was seriously ill at a South African hospital in 2019.

Allegations are that, from June 22 to July 8, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria, as well as at NetCare Hospital, Pretoria East, Mubaiwa allegedly tried to kill Chiwenga.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa refused to take her ex-husband to hospital in time for purposes of emergency medical attention.

After he was eventually admitted to hospital, Mubaiwa allegedly removed Chiwenga's life support system.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chiwenga, #Wife, #Flops

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Gwayi-Shangani project yet to reach the second and third phases

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Tsvangirai's son vows to floor 'Bhuru' Mliswa

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF youth member in fuel scam

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Biti's application dismissed

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Scramble for cooking oil

9 hrs ago | 582 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

18 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

18 hrs ago | 529 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

18 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

18 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

18 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

18 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

18 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

18 hrs ago | 336 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

18 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

18 hrs ago | 207 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

20 hrs ago | 297 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

20 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

20 Mar 2023 at 20:22hrs | 4478 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

20 Mar 2023 at 20:18hrs | 414 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

20 Mar 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1002 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

20 Mar 2023 at 19:44hrs | 431 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 760 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 722 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

20 Mar 2023 at 18:51hrs | 918 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

20 Mar 2023 at 18:30hrs | 1507 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 1014 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 201 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

20 Mar 2023 at 15:07hrs | 496 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1666 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

20 Mar 2023 at 15:05hrs | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days