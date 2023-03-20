Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S main telecommunication companies are set for another price adjustment on April 1, 2023, as operator battle to offset rising operational costs.

The telecoms industry will review tariffs by 50%, following a similar price adjustment in February that was approved by the industry's regulator.

The sector is facing serious operational hurdles, primarily due to rising costs linked to high interest rates, shortages of foreign currency needed for capital investment, vandalism, load shedding and high diesel fuel charges.

An industry expert said the telecommunications sector should take bold steps to address rising costs and secure the sectors' sustainability going forward.

"Confronted with an inflation rate of nearly 100% and increased cases of loadshedding, telcos that fail to act will struggle to survive, let alone make profits. And as the inflation and electricity shortages trends continue, the situation is likely to get worse, with even bigger losses if quick action is not taken," South Africa-based telecoms expert Gerald Pasipanodya said.

Although Zimbabwe now uses a ‘blended average' of Zimbabwean dollar (Zimdollar) and USD prices to measure inflation, the country's annual inflation rate, which stood at 92,3% in February, is still one of the highest in the world.

At the same time, incessant loadshedding – lasting up to 16 hours a day – has increased the cost of doing business as telecom companies resort to diesel-powered generators to maintain operations and keep their services up and available for their customers.

At an average cost of US$1,70 per litre, Zimbabwe has one of the highest diesel prices in the world, compared to US$1,17 in South Africa, US$1,18 in Botswana, US$1,20 in Lesotho and US$1,30 in Zambia.

Pasipanodya added that in light of today's economic and inflationary trends, cost-efficiency initiatives alone are often not enough to adequately address the issue of rapidly rising costs and maintain profitability.

"As a result, price increases are necessary to keep the companies operating sustainably," Pasipanodya said, before adding that a healthy and stable telecom sector – the foundation of a country's digital ecosystem – fuels virtually all other sectors of the economy and is a prerequisite for consistent improvement in service quality for users.

To address some of the challenges in the sector, the Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe recently petitioned Parliament seeking relief to peg tariffs in US dollars, rather than the local Zimbabwean dollar, to protect them from value erosion through hyperinflation.

This was after the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Gift Machengete had indicated in February that low-cost tariffs were hindering telcos from investing in network infrastructure development.

"The current tariff thresholds for telecommunication services were last adjusted in November 2022, using the Telecommunication Price Index movements for the period October 2021- June 2022.

"Owing to dynamics in the economy in general, characterised by depreciation of the local currency, general price movements and usage patterns, it has become necessary to review charges for the telecommunication sector," he said.

However, despite the latest industry-wide tariff increase, Zimbabwe's telecom tariffs remain below regional levels.

For instance, Econet's out-of-bundle rate is ZW$9,96 (US$0.01) per MB while South Africa's Vodacom and MTN charge R0,49 (US$0.03). Cell-C charges even more. This is despite the fact that most customers in Zimbabwe use promotional data bundles, which are further discounted, and cost less than US$0,01 per MB.

A recent survey by Cable.co.uk – a UK-based, glocal broadband research organisation – shows that Zimbabwe data tariffs, at US$4,26 per 1 Gigabyte (GB) are way cheaper compared to Botswana, Namibia, Seychelles and Sao Tome and Principe, where consumers paid US$15,55, US$10,52, US$12,66 and US$29,49 per 1GB in 2022, respectively.

Notwithstanding these disparities, telcos in several African markets do not face with incessant loadshedding and subsequent use of diesel generators that Zimbabwe faces, neither do they deal with the same levels of vandalism and high inflation as Zimbabwe customers do.

In addition, telcos in Zimbabwe have to contend with extremely high taxes, which is not the case elsewhere in the world.

For instance, mobile network operators in Zimbabwe are expected to pay a 5% health levy, 15% Value Added Tax, a 25% corporate tax, a 3% universal service fee, and a 2% tax on mobile money transfers (the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax).

In addition, companies operating locally pay high premiums in order to receive loans from international finance institutions due to Zimbabwe's perceived high-country risk.  

As a result, MNOs in the region and in other parts of Africa borrow funds for network expansion at much cheaper rates than their counterparts in Zimbabwe.

Telecel Zimbabwe has struggled to expand its network due to lack of access to cheap loans, while NetOne has often had to depend on government to guarantee it borrowings.

Econet, on the other hand, had to resort to issuing debentures valued at US$128 million to service its external debts that had been secured to finance network expansion.

Source - the independent
More on: #Telcos, #Price, #Hike

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

Gwayi-Shangani project yet to reach the second and third phases

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's foreign trial bid flops

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tsvangirai's son vows to floor 'Bhuru' Mliswa

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF youth member in fuel scam

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti's application dismissed

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Scramble for cooking oil

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

18 hrs ago | 530 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

18 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

18 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

18 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

18 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

18 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

18 hrs ago | 451 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

18 hrs ago | 556 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

18 hrs ago | 348 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

18 hrs ago | 330 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

18 hrs ago | 340 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

18 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

19 hrs ago | 207 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

19 hrs ago | 303 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

20 hrs ago | 297 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

21 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

20 Mar 2023 at 20:22hrs | 4482 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

20 Mar 2023 at 20:18hrs | 414 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

20 Mar 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1002 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

20 Mar 2023 at 19:44hrs | 432 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 760 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 723 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

20 Mar 2023 at 18:51hrs | 918 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

20 Mar 2023 at 18:30hrs | 1508 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 1014 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

20 Mar 2023 at 15:11hrs | 201 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

20 Mar 2023 at 15:07hrs | 496 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1666 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

20 Mar 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1652 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

20 Mar 2023 at 15:05hrs | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days