Armed robber shot dead during raid

POLICE in Chivhu, Midlands Province are requesting members of the public to help identify the body of an unknown armed robber who was shot dead as he tried breaking into a house in the area.

The man, who could not be identified, was shot dead by the owner of the house which they tried to raid whilst his accomplices fled.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the identification of a male adult who died in a shooting incident which occurred at a certain house in Chivhu on 18 March 2023," wrote police on their official Twitter page.

"The victim was shot after breaking into the complainant's house and was accompanied by his accomplice who escaped. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," further wrote police.


