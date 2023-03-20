Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A daring Chiweshe thief broke into his girlfriend's landlord's house and stole cellphones and money after failing to locate his girlfriend.Takunda Banda (20) of Mupandenyama village, Chiweshe was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday for unlawful entry.He pleaded guilty before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware who slapped him with an 18-month effective jail term.In his plea of guilty he told the magistrate that he stole the property because his girlfriend was not on the premise"Your worship l had come for a quality time with my girlfriend so when l failed to locate her l then thought of stealing the property," he said.Prosecutor Ms Precious Khanye told the court that March 16 Banda went to Anold Tauya's place of residence where his girlfriend also resides.He searched for his girlfriend and failed to locate her before breaking into Tauya's house.He then stole two mobile phones and US$260 and went away.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Banda.