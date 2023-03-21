Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1 000% pay hike for GMB workers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has been ordered to pay its least paid employee US$350 or the equivalent in local currency after it was dragged to the Arbitration Court.

GMB workers were earning US$30 or $29 000 before the court ruling.

According to a court ruling dated March 16, arbitrator Caleb Mucheche ruled in favour of the GMB employees.

"The respondent (GMB) did not produce financial evidence of being a loss-making entity. Consequently, in the final analysis, therefore, I am of the view that it is just and equitable that the claimant be awarded a wage increment of US$350 for the period July to December 2022 payable at interbank rate," the ruling  read.

Silo Food Industries Worker's Union (SFIWU) president David Chigogo said they would continue pushing until the lowest worker takes home US$700 per month.

"It's a victory for the employees. We last got an increment in April 2022. However, we are carrying on with the fight because we want the least paid to take a basic salary of US$700. Now that we are done with last year's business, our focus is now on 2023 first quarter negotiations," Chigogo said.

A few months ago, GMB workers threatened to down tools over poor salaries.

Source - newsday
More on: #Pay, #Salary, #Govt

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

'We have learned GNU lessons' insist Chamisa - yet participating in flawed elections for umpteenth time!

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Is Hwange Unit 7 another huge big scam and con job?

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have amassed 4,5 million voters

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe teachers reject 100% salary hike

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Man conceals payslip for 10 years

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Sikhala says his detation is based on lies

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Uganda ban gays

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

9 hrs ago | 854 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

13 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

13 hrs ago | 426 Views

Gwayi-Shangani project yet to reach the second and third phases

14 hrs ago | 721 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's foreign trial bid flops

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

14 hrs ago | 609 Views

Tsvangirai's son vows to floor 'Bhuru' Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zanu-PF youth member in fuel scam

14 hrs ago | 588 Views

Biti's application dismissed

15 hrs ago | 112 Views

Scramble for cooking oil

16 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

16 hrs ago | 331 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 785 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

21 Mar 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1603 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

21 Mar 2023 at 08:48hrs | 585 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

21 Mar 2023 at 08:47hrs | 2045 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

21 Mar 2023 at 08:47hrs | 1080 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

21 Mar 2023 at 08:46hrs | 2102 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

21 Mar 2023 at 08:45hrs | 1143 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

21 Mar 2023 at 08:44hrs | 3167 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

21 Mar 2023 at 08:43hrs | 596 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

21 Mar 2023 at 08:42hrs | 540 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

21 Mar 2023 at 08:42hrs | 649 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

21 Mar 2023 at 08:41hrs | 404 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

21 Mar 2023 at 08:41hrs | 365 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

21 Mar 2023 at 08:40hrs | 278 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

21 Mar 2023 at 08:38hrs | 429 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

21 Mar 2023 at 08:38hrs | 599 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

21 Mar 2023 at 08:36hrs | 381 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

21 Mar 2023 at 08:33hrs | 512 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

21 Mar 2023 at 08:31hrs | 240 Views

WATCH: Govt rolls out free education

21 Mar 2023 at 08:11hrs | 335 Views

Welcome to the Ancient times in the 21st century

21 Mar 2023 at 06:34hrs | 302 Views

Aspiring ZANU-PF MP bashes party chairman

21 Mar 2023 at 06:24hrs | 1084 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

20 Mar 2023 at 20:22hrs | 4710 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

20 Mar 2023 at 20:18hrs | 443 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

20 Mar 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1038 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

20 Mar 2023 at 19:44hrs | 440 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 771 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

20 Mar 2023 at 19:40hrs | 749 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

20 Mar 2023 at 18:51hrs | 977 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days