Man conceals payslip for 10 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman yesterday told magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that her husband has been hiding his payslip from her for the past decade.Magret Maturo made the claims as she sought a court ruling directing her husband, Tonderai Chingarande to pay US$100 per month for the upkeep of their children aged six and 12 years.The court heard that the couple stays together."We stay together, but I have never seen his payslip. He works as a general hand at some private company and I want him to give me US$100 per month for the upkeep of our children," she submitted.She added that the oldest child was living with a disability and consistently needed medical attention.In response, her husband said he could not afford the amount."I am offering to pay $60 000 inclusive of fees for the two children because from my salary I need to be left with money for transport to go to work," Chingarande said.After seeing his payslip Dlamini ordered him to pay $65 000, which is equivalent to US$71, using yesterday's Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction rate of $914 to the greenback.In an unrelated case, Dlamini dismissed an application from a Harare woman Alicia Namwiro, who was seeking a maintenance order against her estranged husband, Crumton Dhobolo.The court heard that their only child was in the custody of Dhobolo.The matter was then removed from the roll.