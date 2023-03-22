Zanu PF Primaries Saturday

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zanu PF national political commissar, Mike Bimha has announced that the much-awaited ruling party primary elections will be conducted this Saturday.Bimha made the announcements today at Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.He urged party supporters to support those who win for the party to attain victory during the upcoming harmonised elections."Thanks to all who have been patient as the process was taking place. The thorough process was necessary. We had people from all sectors of the country taking a keen interest in contesting."We thank the security department for going an extra mile conducting the vetting process. This is an internal election so there is no winner or loser we support those who sail through to win the harmonised elections," Bimha said.The elections failed to take place last weekend due to an overwhelming response by candidates who forwarded their curriculum vitae for vetting and the party required ample time for consideration.Candidates who have criminal records or a history of violence will not be allowed to contest.The results will be announced next week.