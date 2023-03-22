Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF releases primary election candidates list

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Bulawayo province has released a full set of candidates set to battle for the House of Assemble and local authority tickets to in the harmonised elections.

The primaries are set for Saturday's primary elections in readiness for the harmonised national polls.

The primary elections were initially scheduled for 18 March but were later postponed as the party was overwhelmed with a large number of candidates who wanted to represent it in the forthcoming general elections.

The ruling party's Politburo sat on Monday and went through all the reports, province by province and one by one.

A total of 37 party cadres are vying to represent the party in 12 House of Assembly seats.

The Senatorial constituencies has 10 candidates while the Women's quota has 15 candidates and one candidate is eying the youth quota.

According to the list, Bulawayo North constituency has seven candidates, Lobengula-Magwegwe  (4), Bulawayo Central (3), Mpopoma-Mzilikazi (3), Pumula (2),  Entumbane- Njube (3), Pelandaba-Tshabalala (3),  Nkulumane (2) and Makhandeni-Luveve (2).

There will be no elections for Nketa, Bulawayo South and Cowdray Park constituencies as the candidates; Cdes George Tshabangu, Raj Modi and Professor Mthuli Ncube are uncontested.

Under local authority, District Coordinating Committee (DDC 1), 31 candidates where approved, DCC 2 (22), DCC 3 (18), DCC 4 (9) and DCC 5 has 15 candidates.

The results of the polls will be displayed at the polling stations and also conveyed to the Administrative District Command Centre, Provincial Command Centre and National Command Centre.

It is only the National Command Centre which will announce official results.

The ruling party has already set 87 000 cells that have been verified, reaching a total of 4,5 million votes.

Zanu-PF has set a target of five million votes for the  2023 harmonised polls.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-PF, #List, #Polls

Comments


Must Read

Ex-MP in court for rape

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Fake news a tool used by detractors on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa throws Prophet Uebert Angel under the bus

13 hrs ago | 8649 Views

Vic Falls double header for Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

What do we know about the 2023 Asia Cup?

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

ZANU PF MP 'dumb' in Parliament

14 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Cop abuses office in inheritance wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zanu PF Primaries Saturday

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Drug syndicate cops languish in prison

23 hrs ago | 1107 Views

'We have learned GNU lessons' insist Chamisa - yet participating in flawed elections for umpteenth time!

22 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 1383 Views

Is Hwange Unit 7 another huge big scam and con job?

22 Mar 2023 at 07:16hrs | 3139 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have amassed 4,5 million voters

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1256 Views

Zimbabwe teachers reject 100% salary hike

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1857 Views

Man conceals payslip for 10 years

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1901 Views

Sikhala says his detation is based on lies

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1274 Views

1 000% pay hike for GMB workers

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1379 Views

Uganda ban gays

22 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 905 Views

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

22 Mar 2023 at 00:26hrs | 1236 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

21 Mar 2023 at 20:45hrs | 2051 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

21 Mar 2023 at 20:42hrs | 369 Views

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

21 Mar 2023 at 20:24hrs | 686 Views

Gwayi-Shangani project yet to reach the second and third phases

21 Mar 2023 at 20:09hrs | 1333 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's foreign trial bid flops

21 Mar 2023 at 19:58hrs | 1049 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU with Mnangagwa

21 Mar 2023 at 19:49hrs | 994 Views

Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

21 Mar 2023 at 19:48hrs | 819 Views

Tsvangirai's son vows to floor 'Bhuru' Mliswa

21 Mar 2023 at 19:36hrs | 1806 Views

Zanu-PF youth member in fuel scam

21 Mar 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1270 Views

Biti's application dismissed

21 Mar 2023 at 19:08hrs | 180 Views

Scramble for cooking oil

21 Mar 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1467 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

21 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 548 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2023 at 17:50hrs | 1852 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

21 Mar 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1805 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

21 Mar 2023 at 08:48hrs | 693 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

21 Mar 2023 at 08:47hrs | 2846 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

21 Mar 2023 at 08:47hrs | 1181 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

21 Mar 2023 at 08:46hrs | 2389 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

21 Mar 2023 at 08:45hrs | 1274 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

21 Mar 2023 at 08:44hrs | 4364 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

21 Mar 2023 at 08:43hrs | 662 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

21 Mar 2023 at 08:42hrs | 647 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

21 Mar 2023 at 08:42hrs | 760 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

21 Mar 2023 at 08:41hrs | 483 Views

Bulawayo hit by water crisis

21 Mar 2023 at 08:41hrs | 406 Views

Sharpshoot, a gifted sniper

21 Mar 2023 at 08:40hrs | 336 Views

Zanu-PF, Mwonzora's MDC share $1,5bn

21 Mar 2023 at 08:38hrs | 512 Views

Charumbira rubbishes reports he called for GNU, Chamisa says Mnangagwa is his brother

21 Mar 2023 at 08:38hrs | 692 Views

Hwange Unit 7 synchronised with the Zimbabwe power grid

21 Mar 2023 at 08:36hrs | 456 Views

Ramaphosa crushes EFF shut down with military hand?

21 Mar 2023 at 08:33hrs | 606 Views

Zanu-PF primaries get all clear

21 Mar 2023 at 08:31hrs | 262 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days