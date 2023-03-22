Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs face the chop

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zanu-PF says some ministers and party bigwigs might fall by the wayside in Saturday's primary elections which were supposed to be held last week, but were called off at the 11th hour after it emerged that the party was unprepared to conduct them.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa caught party members off-guard when he gave aspiring candidates only a week to campaign before the polls were postponed.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said Mnangagwa had directed that the primaries be held this weekend.

"As you are aware, the politburo met two days ago, on Monday, went through province by province, name by name on the CVs [curriculum vitaes] and what is of interest is a decision was made by the politburo to accept and recommend former members of the MDC and Citizens Coalition for Change who have recently come forward as returnees," Bimha said.

"If you recall, we had a big event at Harare International Conference Centre, where returnees were welcomed by President Mnangagwa. The returnees submitted names of their candidates who want to contest in the primaries and the politburo allowed them to contest in the election."

The run-up to the primaries has, however, been marred by reports of vote-buying and violence.

In Chegutu West, for example, supporters of the aspiring candidates, incumbent MP Dexter Nduna and his challenger Farai Chigavazira clashed on Monday, leaving many nursing injuries.

The case has been reported to police.

Bimha said violence and other electoral malpractices would not be tolerated.

"Anyone who did not meet the criteria must come to the party. We discourage any member from coming to block any candidate who makes the criteria. No one had any right at whatever level to say I should not be contested," he said.

Names of successful candidates were announced yesterday at provincial co-ordination committee meetings presided over by senior politburo members.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Chop, #Bigwigs

Comments


Must Read

Al Jazeera exposé: Mnangagwa allies probed

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF supporters bash each other

45 secs ago | 0 Views

No joy for Biti

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers from Mines minister

2 mins ago | 0 Views

State withdraws another fraud case against Chombo

2 mins ago | 1 Views

2022/23 rains wreak havoc countrywide

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF releases primary election candidates list

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Ex-MP in court for rape

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Fake news a tool used by detractors on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mnangagwa throws Prophet Uebert Angel under the bus

13 hrs ago | 8693 Views

Vic Falls double header for Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1215 Views

What do we know about the 2023 Asia Cup?

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

ZANU PF MP 'dumb' in Parliament

14 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Cop abuses office in inheritance wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu PF Primaries Saturday

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Drug syndicate cops languish in prison

23 hrs ago | 1109 Views

'We have learned GNU lessons' insist Chamisa - yet participating in flawed elections for umpteenth time!

22 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 1383 Views

Is Hwange Unit 7 another huge big scam and con job?

22 Mar 2023 at 07:16hrs | 3139 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have amassed 4,5 million voters

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1256 Views

Zimbabwe teachers reject 100% salary hike

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1857 Views

Man conceals payslip for 10 years

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1901 Views

Sikhala says his detation is based on lies

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1274 Views

1 000% pay hike for GMB workers

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1379 Views

Uganda ban gays

22 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 906 Views

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

22 Mar 2023 at 00:26hrs | 1236 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

21 Mar 2023 at 20:45hrs | 2052 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

21 Mar 2023 at 20:42hrs | 369 Views

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

21 Mar 2023 at 20:24hrs | 686 Views

Gwayi-Shangani project yet to reach the second and third phases

21 Mar 2023 at 20:09hrs | 1333 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's foreign trial bid flops

21 Mar 2023 at 19:58hrs | 1049 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU with Mnangagwa

21 Mar 2023 at 19:49hrs | 994 Views

Zimbabwe govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase

21 Mar 2023 at 19:48hrs | 819 Views

Tsvangirai's son vows to floor 'Bhuru' Mliswa

21 Mar 2023 at 19:36hrs | 1807 Views

Zanu-PF youth member in fuel scam

21 Mar 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1272 Views

Biti's application dismissed

21 Mar 2023 at 19:08hrs | 180 Views

Scramble for cooking oil

21 Mar 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1467 Views

Charumbira argue unity to avoid unnecessary elections. The buffoon is incapable of rational thinking!

21 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 548 Views

Confusion around Al Jazeera corruption documentary proves need for investigative journalism in Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2023 at 17:50hrs | 1854 Views

WATCH: Chamisa and Mnangagwa must work together to establish Karanga hegemony

21 Mar 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1805 Views

Esidakeni challenge 'not abandoned'

21 Mar 2023 at 08:48hrs | 693 Views

Farai Matsika suffers court setback in Croco Motors ownership row

21 Mar 2023 at 08:47hrs | 2846 Views

Multitudes march in South Africa demanding Ramaphosa's exit

21 Mar 2023 at 08:47hrs | 1181 Views

Hundreds stranded at Beitbridge

21 Mar 2023 at 08:46hrs | 2389 Views

Woman claims husband left her for another man

21 Mar 2023 at 08:45hrs | 1275 Views

Ngwabi Bhebhe started MSU with $50

21 Mar 2023 at 08:44hrs | 4364 Views

Dembare manager in juju furore

21 Mar 2023 at 08:43hrs | 662 Views

Zimbabwean duo duped over certificates of sponsorship to UK

21 Mar 2023 at 08:42hrs | 648 Views

Sharpshoot MUST be declared a national hero

21 Mar 2023 at 08:42hrs | 760 Views

Lions cause havoc in Matebeleland North

21 Mar 2023 at 08:41hrs | 484 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days