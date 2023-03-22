Latest News Editor's Choice


Aspiring Zanu-PF MP steals the limelight

by Simbarashe Sithole
Zanu PF aspiring candidate for Zvimba East in the primary elections; Francis Garikai Mukwangwariwa has become the talk of town for spending huge in his campaign for the party internal process as if already campaigning for the harmonised election.

Mukwangwariwa has given it all to land the right to represent his party in the July plebiscite by investing heavily in develomental projects in the constituency.

The candidate who is also a member of the ruling party's central committee is battling it out with two other candidates Gibson Chihaka and Kudakwashe Decide Mananzva.

However Mukwangwariwa's spending in develomental projects has made him the subject matter in the whole constituency and beyond.
So far in two weeks he has drilled 13 solar powered boreholes to provide tapped water to peri- urban settlements of Vantage; Whitecliff , Granary and Mt Hampden.

Six of the boreholes situated in Granary and Whitecliff respectively were drilled in a single day.

He has also rehabilitated all major roads in the suburbs, repairing close to 100 kilometres of the road network in Zvimba East using his own resources.

Mukwangwariwa has also paid half school fees of all pupils in schools in the constituency without looking at their parents' political affiliation.

Youths and women were empowered with chicken projects funded up to the point of sale.

The elderly were also given blankets for winter in all the districts.

Fishermen in the constituency which also covers Lake Chivero were given equipment to use in their trade.

The primary elections which supposed to be held last week but postponed at the last hour with Zanu PF claiming that the vetting department was overwhelmed by the number of aspiring candidates who filed their Curriculum Vitae.

However all this was happening after Mukwangwariwa had already displayed his muscle against the other candidates and has become the subject of the whole constituency.

In an interview, Mukwangwariwsaid he was not seeking personal glory but history has talk him that promises made to voters should be fulfilled.

"Don't read much into my spending but what I have done for the people. People told me their problems and I solved them. That is what I am after. If you want to survive as a politician make sure to fulfill all promises made to the electorate;" Mukwangwariwa said.

The primary elections will be held this Saturday and fire works are expected as the party big wigs fight it out with new candidates and the youths which have filed their CVs in numbers.
Zanu PF always hold the mock plebiscite to choose it's candidates and also access it preparedness for elections.

" This is all inspired by our President ED Mnangagwa who is a listening President. We are complimenting his vision of a middle clasd economy by 2030 driven by NDS 1 where no one and no place is left behind."
Zanu PF members are jostling to represent the party in the harmonised elections expected to be held mid year.

