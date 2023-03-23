Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa will be President until he dies, says Uebert Angel

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will be president until he dies, Ambassador-at-large Uebert Madzanire, alias Uebert Angel has claimed. However, constitutionally if Mnangagwa wins the forthcoming elections, this should be his last term.

Ambassador-at-large Angel was appointed by Mnangagwa in 2021 to represent him in Europe and the Americas, made the allegation in a documentary aired yesterday by Qatar-based international news channel, Al Jazeera.

The country's elite are implicated in the documentary's revelations of money-laundering, corruption, and gold smuggling; Angel even offers to help by using his diplomatic cover to help launder up to US$1 billion.

"OK, let me just say don't worry, he will be President, this President will be President until he dies, that's all. I have said a lot," Angel said in the documentary titled The Laundry Service which was released yesterday.

"We are the government, I can call the President now, not tomorrow, now and put him on speaker," he said confidently.

"It's not an issue. The President is trying to create a legacy right now, so it's the right time to strike now. If you look on paper on that position, I am number two and there is no position like that," said Angel.


Source - Byo24 News

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa will die in office'

2 mins ago | 7 Views

Zipra war vets fume over Moyo's hero status

2 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF turns Mash West into war zone

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zesa infrastructure vandalism miffs Mnangagwa

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chicken Inn wary of debutants

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Biti verbal assault trial resumes

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe elections will go ahead as planned

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Man offers US$20 maintenance to ex-wife

4 mins ago | 4 Views

MRP mourns ex-ZPRA fighter Sharp Shoot

4 mins ago | 3 Views

How Henrietta Rushwaya sells gold

4 mins ago | 26 Views

Zipra's Sharpshoot denied National Hero Status

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa expected to attend Zulu Lithium plant official opening

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe power generation improves

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Ex-opposition officials cleared to contest in Zanu-PF primaries

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Uebert Angel will neither be prosecuted nor charged!

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

'Gold Mafia is bigger than Zanu PF' said Al Jazeera. The tail is wagging the dog - out of spite!

3 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Mnangagwa likely to feature in Al Jazeera exposé episode two

11 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Gold smuggler tied to Kenyan plunder is back - now in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 479 Views

Crisis Coalition slams secrecy around Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting over PVO Bill

11 hrs ago | 297 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP steals the limelight

11 hrs ago | 890 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to face challenge in Nkayi North as politburo clears rivals

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zanu-PF supporters bash each other

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs face the chop

11 hrs ago | 521 Views

No joy for Biti

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers from Mines minister

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

State withdraws another fraud case against Chombo

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

2022/23 rains wreak havoc countrywide

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF releases primary election candidates list

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ex-MP in court for rape

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Fake news a tool used by detractors on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mnangagwa throws Prophet Uebert Angel under the bus

23 Mar 2023 at 06:23hrs | 13482 Views

Vic Falls double header for Mnangagwa

23 Mar 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1369 Views

What do we know about the 2023 Asia Cup?

23 Mar 2023 at 06:15hrs | 184 Views

ZANU PF MP 'dumb' in Parliament

23 Mar 2023 at 06:10hrs | 2210 Views

Cop abuses office in inheritance wrangle

22 Mar 2023 at 21:14hrs | 1261 Views

Zanu PF Primaries Saturday

22 Mar 2023 at 21:09hrs | 543 Views

Drug syndicate cops languish in prison

22 Mar 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1182 Views

'We have learned GNU lessons' insist Chamisa - yet participating in flawed elections for umpteenth time!

22 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 1402 Views

Is Hwange Unit 7 another huge big scam and con job?

22 Mar 2023 at 07:16hrs | 3270 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have amassed 4,5 million voters

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1265 Views

Zimbabwe teachers reject 100% salary hike

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1895 Views

Man conceals payslip for 10 years

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1927 Views

Sikhala says his detation is based on lies

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1289 Views

1 000% pay hike for GMB workers

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1389 Views

Uganda ban gays

22 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 914 Views

Daring thief breaks into girlfriend's landlord's house

22 Mar 2023 at 00:26hrs | 1243 Views

Armed robber shot dead during raid

21 Mar 2023 at 20:45hrs | 2073 Views

Zimbabwe to donate 10,000 mt mealie meal to Cyclone hit Malawi

21 Mar 2023 at 20:42hrs | 369 Views

Zimbabwe telcos in another staggered price review

21 Mar 2023 at 20:24hrs | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days