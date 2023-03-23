Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa expected to attend Zulu Lithium plant official opening

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DIVERSIFIED mining group, Premier African Minerals Chief executive officer, Mr George Roach says Government is delighted with rapid progress at the Zulu Lithium plant in Fort Rixon coupled with heightened interest from scores of potential investors seeking to partner with the firm.

Prospective investors are focusing on energy supply relating to setting up of solar plants and lining the massive plant on the national electricity grid, he noted.

Speaking during a StockBox chat, a media platform for listed companies to connect with investors on Wednesday evening, Mr Roach said he would be surprised if their project was not generating interest from potential investors.

He said the assembling process of major plant components is complete and they are ready to start production.
"I have very strong interests from various people wanting to establish a solar plant.

There are strong interests from a number of companies, some strong direct approaches and this should not be a surprise or a secret to anybody," said Mr Roach in an interview monitored by Business Chronicle.

"I would have been very surprised if there were no other strong interests. The time frame in which we established Zulu, the only alternative that we had was diesel generation and it was the right thing.

"There is going to be solar, grid link and this will benefit Zulu," he added.

The huge interests buttress the conducive business climate obtaining in the country.

Last year, the mining firm secured US$35 million pre-funding to enable the construction and commissioning of a large-scale pilot plant at the project.

Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology company, a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, production and sale of anti-static ultra-clean products provided the funding.

Asked about the support coming from the Government, he said it was re-assuring.

"When you talk to them (Government officials), they are delighted, I do believe the President intends to visit the mine and attend the opening ceremony.

"The ministry of mines has similarly indicated that he (President Mnangagwa) wishes to attend. Many of the local political people are known to us and they have visited.

"The local chief is busy preparing a special opening ceremony this weekend. So a lot of people are pleased with it," he noted.
On the impact to the local community he said apart from employment, the business community is benefiting immensely.

"We employ a huge number of local community members and they are having difficulties coming to terms with what has happened here and there have been interesting spin-offs. A local shopkeeper told me he is delighted, he says his turnover has increased exponentially.

"We have 200 people we employ and the mining contractor will probably have another 100 plus. It's a landmark in the environment we are in for the community and country respectively."

Mr Roach expressed satisfaction on the progress that has been made since the ground-breaking ceremony last September.
"The plant is complete in terms of all major components.

"The entire crushing circuit is in a state of power on in terms of floatation circuit, water is on to the plant.

"We have first ore exposed in the pit and we are very comfortable with what we see in terms of exposed ore body. It looks better than we anticipated.

"Generally speaking, in terms of where the plant is and how it's progressing, I am very comfortable and pleased with it. We have been saying for some time that we anticipate first spodumene production in Q1 and I know it's pretty close to the end of Q1 at the moment, so is the plant pretty close to be able to produce

"To be frank I think right now there is every chance that we are going to hit what we have been saying that it is more likely that we will hit the first spodumene before the end of Q1."

Mr Roach indicated that he will be in a position next week to provide further updates.
"All of us are working extremely hard at the moment. This target that I have set for production before the end of Q1 is realistic.

It's all in the final stages at the moment."

The project is regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium-bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe, covering a surface of about 3,5 square kilometres, which is prospectively for lithium and tantalum mineralisation.

The Zulu Lithium project is set to produce a rare high value spodumene, a rock that has very high mineralisation of lithium.
Spodumene is a battery-grade product that is key for the future of electric cars.

Due to the emerging electric motor vehicle industry, there is increased international demand for the lithium mineral known as "white oil", which is used for manufacturing batteries.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Lithium, #Zulu, #Mine

Comments


Must Read

Al Jazeera exposé: 'A fiction D grade movie' with 'over exaggerating pastor'

2 hrs ago | 979 Views

ZAPU Statement on Al Jazeera revelations

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

French revolution brewing as France protests gets 'out of control'

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dembare juju man suspended by PSL for 2 weeks

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF breaks tradition on primaries?

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zesa mulls US$4bn gas-fired plant

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Looting fears mount in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zipra war vets fume over Moyo's hero status

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zanu-PF turns Mash West into war zone

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zesa infrastructure vandalism miffs Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chicken Inn wary of debutants

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Biti verbal assault trial resumes

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe elections will go ahead as planned

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man offers US$20 maintenance to ex-wife

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

MRP mourns ex-ZPRA fighter Sharp Shoot

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Henrietta Rushwaya sells gold

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zipra's Sharpshoot denied National Hero Status

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe power generation improves

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ex-opposition officials cleared to contest in Zanu-PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa will be President until he dies, says Uebert Angel

5 hrs ago | 967 Views

Uebert Angel will neither be prosecuted nor charged!

6 hrs ago | 1997 Views

'Gold Mafia is bigger than Zanu PF' said Al Jazeera. The tail is wagging the dog - out of spite!

6 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Mnangagwa likely to feature in Al Jazeera exposé episode two

13 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Gold smuggler tied to Kenyan plunder is back - now in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 547 Views

Crisis Coalition slams secrecy around Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting over PVO Bill

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP steals the limelight

13 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to face challenge in Nkayi North as politburo clears rivals

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF supporters bash each other

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs face the chop

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

No joy for Biti

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers from Mines minister

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

State withdraws another fraud case against Chombo

13 hrs ago | 72 Views

2022/23 rains wreak havoc countrywide

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF releases primary election candidates list

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ex-MP in court for rape

13 hrs ago | 135 Views

Fake news a tool used by detractors on Zimbabwe

23 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa throws Prophet Uebert Angel under the bus

23 Mar 2023 at 06:23hrs | 14696 Views

Vic Falls double header for Mnangagwa

23 Mar 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1390 Views

What do we know about the 2023 Asia Cup?

23 Mar 2023 at 06:15hrs | 185 Views

ZANU PF MP 'dumb' in Parliament

23 Mar 2023 at 06:10hrs | 2266 Views

Cop abuses office in inheritance wrangle

22 Mar 2023 at 21:14hrs | 1280 Views

Zanu PF Primaries Saturday

22 Mar 2023 at 21:09hrs | 551 Views

Drug syndicate cops languish in prison

22 Mar 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1194 Views

'We have learned GNU lessons' insist Chamisa - yet participating in flawed elections for umpteenth time!

22 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 1416 Views

Is Hwange Unit 7 another huge big scam and con job?

22 Mar 2023 at 07:16hrs | 3306 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have amassed 4,5 million voters

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1267 Views

Zimbabwe teachers reject 100% salary hike

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1909 Views

Man conceals payslip for 10 years

22 Mar 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1942 Views

Sikhala says his detation is based on lies

22 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days