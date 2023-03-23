Man offers US$20 maintenance to ex-wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man yesterday offered to pay US$20 to his former wife as maintenance for two children they had together.The man accused the ex-wife of poisoning him and stealing his money when he served her with divorce papers.This emerged at the Harare Magistrates Court where Cramming Makwarimba was demanding US$300 as maintenance for their children from her ex-husband Martin Mutswako.They appeared before magistrate Ayanda Dlamini.The couple has two children aged 10 and 17.Mutswako offered US$20 for the upkeep of the two children, saying he has been footing medical bills after he survived a food poisoning.According to Mutswako, his ex-wife faces criminal attempted murder charges."She is claiming money for rentals and claiming that I evicted her from our matrimonial home. Your worship, she even stole US$465 plus 100 rands and poisoned my food when we were trying to settle our divorce," he submitted.Dlamini asked him to stick to matters pertaining to the maintenance of their children.Mutswako then said the elder child was 18 years hence must be removed from the maintenance order.This was, however, disputed by his ex-wife who said the child was 17.In her ruling, Dlamini said: "Both parents have a legal obligation to take care of their minor children. It is unfair for one parent to take the responsibility when the other one is able bodied."Amount being offered by the respondent is too little to take care of two minor children. Therefore, the respondent is ordered to pay US$70 and pay school fees for the two children."