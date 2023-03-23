Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare juju man suspended by PSL for 2 weeks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has slapped Dynamos FC welfare and team manager Richard Chihoro with a two-week suspension for alleged misconduct after the superstitious official was seen performing some purported anti-juju rituals during a football match involving the Harare giants in Bulawayo weekend.

The long serving Dembare official was seen during the half-time period of his team's league clash with Hwange FC sprinkling some unknown substance at a goal post at Barbourfields Stadium.

The incident was caught on video which has gone viral.

It is believed the ‘anti-juju' ritual was meant to "unlock" the home side's goal after the former champions had allegedly missed several clear-cut chances in the first half.

Dembare finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute following a Tinashe Makanda's strike off a Denver Mukamba assist.

Under sanctions imposed against Chihoro, the PSL said he "will not be allowed anywhere near the team bus, changing rooms or to sit in the technical area during PSL matches until the matter has been finalised".

Said the PSL in a Wednesday statement, "Mr Chihoro is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of the player, official, servants or duly authorised (express or implied) representatives of a club who;

"31.2.16 Commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League, ZIFA, CAF or FIFA into disrepute.

"31.2.17 Behaves in a manner which brings the League or any of its sponsors into disrepute or endangers the welfare of the league."

Chihoro's disciplinary hearing is set for April 5 at the PSL offices in Harare.

Source - zimlive
