Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF MP used Mnangagwa's daughter

by Staff Reporter
24 Mar 2023 at 10:58hrs | Views
ZANU-PF leadership in Mashonaland Central province has no kind words for Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni who allegedly used President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter to get into power during the last elections.

Mugweni who was in a relationship with Chido Mnangagwa duped her at the eleventh hour and married another woman after winning the Mazowe North seat.

Insiders said they respected him during the last elections because he showed interest in becoming the First family-in-law.

"Mugweni tricked us last time he came as an in-law to the President but after winning the elections he dumped Chido and married another woman whom he wedded," the source said.

In a desperate move to remain in power, Mugweni has been splashing money out to the informal traders like vendors, touts and sex workers in his constituency.

He has resurfaced during primary elections after missing in his constituency for five years.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 mins ago | 55 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

50 mins ago | 149 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

1 hr ago | 72 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

17 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

17 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

17 hrs ago | 2728 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

19 hrs ago | 703 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

19 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

19 hrs ago | 222 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 111 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

20 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

20 hrs ago | 1472 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1463 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 494 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 581 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 462 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 682 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 215 Views

Armed robbers hit Masvingo Inter Africa depot

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 515 Views

Harare doctor forges medical papers to help suspect skip bail

25 Mar 2023 at 08:25hrs | 843 Views

Zimbabwe speeding into the territory of charter cities

25 Mar 2023 at 08:19hrs | 524 Views

Al Jazeera exposé: Mnangagwa should step down for enabling corruption

25 Mar 2023 at 08:16hrs | 1397 Views

As guns flow into Zimbabwe, armed robberies spike

25 Mar 2023 at 08:15hrs | 698 Views

4 life sentences for killer mom

25 Mar 2023 at 08:15hrs | 185 Views

Judge Ndewere wins back Merc

25 Mar 2023 at 08:15hrs | 552 Views

Fawcett Security guards up for stealing US$12,000 from thief

24 Mar 2023 at 23:46hrs | 1265 Views

It's election time in Zanu-PF today

24 Mar 2023 at 23:08hrs | 530 Views

ZACC 'closely following' Aljezeera expose

24 Mar 2023 at 23:08hrs | 926 Views

Zimbabwean man takes on lion in survival battle

24 Mar 2023 at 23:07hrs | 2271 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days