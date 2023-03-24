ZRP throtles PUP's fight against drug abuse, bans demo against substance abuse

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Police in Manicaland have banned a People's Unity Party (PUP) demonstration which was planned for the province this Saturday to protest the surge in drug use among youths in Zimbabwe, with youth being the most affected, due to rising poverty levels in the country under the Zanu PF led government.The Herbert Chamuka-led party had planned a rally at Chitenderano business centre, Makoni south constituency, Nyazura.The ZRP ban throttles president Mnangagwa's fight against drugs and substance abuse among youths.Mnangagwa early this year said he had set up an inter-ministerial committee to tackle the issue of drug abuse as it had become an emergency.However, police on Thursday moved to issue a prohibition order against the demonstration saying it does not comply with the requirements of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23.In a letter seen by this (Chief Superintendent) Officer Commanding Police Nyaumwe, wrote:"I refer to your notification dated 27 February 2023 in which you indicated your intention to hold a demonstration against drug abuse by the youths."Please be kindly advised that your notification does not meet the requirements of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23."Hence your event has not been sanctioned by the Regulating Authority and can not go ahead as scheduled."Talking to this publication, Chamuka said he wasn't expecting the ZRP to thwart the party's demonstration against high illicit drug use in the country."There has been a steep rise in the number of hospital admissions due to methamphetamine use among young people."It's sad that we also want to help young people realise how dangerous substance abuse is but we are being denied opportunities to do so. The whole country should step up efforts in stopping youths from destroying their future."In addition, I have denounced Zanu-PF ways of doing things, I am sure it played a part in this ban. They want to be seen doing things alone and efforts from opposition parties have no place for recognition," he said.Meanwhile, with drug use growing in Zimbabwe Mnangagwa recently appealed for churches to complement Government's efforts in the fight against drugs and substance abuse among young people.Church leaders, community leaders, and government officials have since started warning youths of the impact of drug and alcohol abuse in Zimbabwe and its effect on their physical well-being and mental health.Unemployed depressed young people are resorting to drinking and using narcotics to alleviate the stress of not having work