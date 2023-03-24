'Suicidal' man stabs father in domestic dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mazowe man is in trouble after he allegedly stabbed his father once in the stomach after a domestic dispute.Simbarashe Munhupedzi was dragged to Concession magistrates courts facing attempted murder on Thursday and was remanded in custody to April 14.The state alleged on March 21 Munhupedzi had a domestic dispute with his wife and his father tried to give counselling to the coupleIn the process of counselling Munhupedzi pulled a knife and stabbed his father once in the stomach.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the suspect.The accused's wife told the police that the accused had suicidal tendencies.