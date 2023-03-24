Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Safety of Zimbabwean journalists guaranteed'

by Staff reporter
24 Mar 2023 at 23:05hrs | Views
Journalists' safety will be closely watched during the forthcoming harmonised elections and Government will promptly investigate any action against journalists and support resulting prosecutions, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza said yesterday.

In a speech read on his behalf by Chief Director in the Ministry Jonathan Gandari, during a media dialogue organised by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe on journalists' safety during the elections, Paradza said: "The Government of Zimbabwe will monitor closely on the state of Press freedom and the safety of journalists.

"Much of this work will be done by the Zimbabwe Media Commission, Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, civic society and the Ministry. Once any violations on journalists are reported, Government will investigate such specific issues and prosecution will be supported.

"The Government, through its institutions and stakeholders, is holding capacity building training for journalists and the police."

A number of media laws had been put in place to safeguard the safety and ensure the security of journalists in the conduct of their duties, and during the upcoming elections.

Section 61 of the country's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and media freedom, which freedom includes the protection and confidentiality of journalists' sources of information.

Deputy Minister Paradza said this called for the need to come up with news articles that inform and educate the nation on the election cycle before, during and after the harmonised elections.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission Act mandates the media commission to "investigate or inquire into any action or on the part of any person that constitutes, or is likely to result in, a violation of any rights protected under section 61 of the Constitution".

At policy level, the Government has made tremendous progress in realigning the legal and regulatory framework to the provisions of the Constitution such as the repeal of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, said Deputy Minister Paradza.

"To put in place a framework for the conduct of investigations and inquiries, the commission came up with draft ZMC Act general regulations," he said. "The draft regulations have since been approved by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. The regulations are awaiting gazetting by the Office of the Attorney General."

MAZ coordinator, Mr Nigel Nyamutumbu, said the meeting was important to enable journalists engage stakeholders involved in the management of elections.

"For example, the ZEC are empowered to govern elections and are here to equip the media on what to look out of when covering elections," he said.

It is important to strengthen media accountability to the public in their operations.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Murder over US$0,50 token

59 mins ago | 60 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

7 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

7 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

8 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

8 hrs ago | 2588 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

21 hrs ago | 1183 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

21 hrs ago | 3746 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | 2133 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1598 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1911 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 461 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1111 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1924 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 10:25hrs | 2873 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1148 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 501 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 241 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 167 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 748 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 962 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 389 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 174 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 599 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 185 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1536 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2429 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4209 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 835 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2483 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 252 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1023 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 160 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | 2490 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1774 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1931 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 208 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1754 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 709 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 586 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 862 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days