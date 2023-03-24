'Ngarivhume has case to answer'

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRANSFORM ZImbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has a case to answer on charges of inciting public violence after he allegedly encouraged members of the public to join unsanctioned demonstrations sometime in 2020, the court has ruled.Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka made the ruling while dismissing Ngarivhume's application for discharge at the close of the State case.Ngarivhume, through lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, had applied for discharge arguing that the State had failed to show evidence through its witnesses that warranted him to be put to his defence case.The court, however, ruled that the State witnesses' eviidence called for Ngarivhume to explain why his picture was on the Twitter handle.Mrs Chakanyuka also ruled that Ngarivhume should give reasons as to why the tweet was laden with political messages, which is consistent with his career.Ngarivhume is expected back in court on April 3 for his defence.