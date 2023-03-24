ZACC 'closely following' Aljezeera expose

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it is closely following the Al Jazeera documentary into alleged gold smuggling in the country.AI Jazeera on Thursday released a documentary on alleged smuggling of gold in the country.The international news agency conducted undercover investigations into suspected underhand gold dealings in the country. In a statement on Twitter, Zacc said it was following the documentary."@ZACConline is closely following the Aljezeera broadcast," read the statement.