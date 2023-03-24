News / National
ZACC 'closely following' Aljezeera expose
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it is closely following the Al Jazeera documentary into alleged gold smuggling in the country.
AI Jazeera on Thursday released a documentary on alleged smuggling of gold in the country.
The international news agency conducted undercover investigations into suspected underhand gold dealings in the country. In a statement on Twitter, Zacc said it was following the documentary.
"@ZACConline is closely following the Aljezeera broadcast," read the statement.
Source - The Herald