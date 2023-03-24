Fawcett Security guards up for stealing US$12,000 from thief

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Fawcett Security guards appeared in court for allegedly stealing over US$12,000 cash from a theft suspect they had just apprehended with his loot from Total Energies in Hillcrest, Bulawayo.Liberty Mugadha, 24, from Magwegwe North and Shanon Moyo, 21, from Nkulumane 11, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing theft charges.The duo pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody for sentencing.Court heard that on the 20th of March at around 2am, Mugadha and Moyo were on motorised patrol within Hillside area when they heard an explosion emanating from Total Energies.They promptly went to investigate and when they got to the scene of the incident, they came across Calphar Caliph Kuronga, 30, who immediately tried to flee.Mugadha and Moyo pursued Kuronga until they apprehended him some 60 metres away from the shop.The duo searched and found Kuronga with US$12,162 and ZAR900 which he had allegedly stolen.Court heard the pair confiscated US$11,997 and ZAR150 from Kuronga, leaving him with just US$165 and ZAR750 on his person.The pair took and handed over Kuronga at Hillside Police Station.Mugadha and Moyo were only arrested upon police investigations later carried out.Police recovered US$3,420 and ZAR50 from the two security guards.