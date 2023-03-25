Armed robbers hit Masvingo Inter Africa depot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Masvingo are appealing for information leading to the arrest of five armed robbers who robbed an Inter Africa depot in the industrial area and got away with US$14 524 and ZAR13 450.Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the robbery happened on Wednesday around 1 am.The five robbers who were armed with a pistol and iron bars first gained entry into a neighboring garage housing Quality Gas Garage where they tied Taurai Mlambo who was sleeping in his vehicle and Knowledge Mutsananguri who was guarding the premises.The robbers demanded the names of the Inter Africa depot security guards from the two before they tied them using shoelaces and bundled them into Mutsananguri vehicle.Two robbers then drove Mutsananguri's vehicle to the Inter Africa gate and called the security guards by their names. The guards did not respond and the robbers force opened the gate using iron bars and two of them drove into the garage.Three other robbers jumped over the durawall and manhandled Kudakwashe Katiza (36) who was sleeping inside a bus and stole his phone before tying two other guards' feet and hands with shoe laces.The gang then proceeded to an office and force opened a safe using an iron bar and took all the money it contained. They then drove away in an unidentified vehicle.The security guards managed to free themselves and filed a Police report. Depot manager, Cephas Machaka (36) attended the scene together with the police.Machaka confirmed the amounts of money in the safe.