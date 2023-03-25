Latest News Editor's Choice


Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

by Staff reporter
25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | Views
Perennial loser Edison Zvobgo Junior, who is contesting Zanu-PF primaries for the third time, has allegedly threatened to send the party packing from his premises where the Masvingo provincial offices are if he does not win  primary elections expected anytime soon.

Zvobgo, who seemed frustrated having lost two party primaries in two different constituencies (Masvingo Central in 2013 and Masvingo Urban in 2018), allegedly made the statement while addressing party supporters during one of his campaign rallies at Rarangwe Primary School in Masvingo Central where he is battling it out with six other candidates.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial offices are currently at the Chevron Hotel, which is part of the Regency Group run by Zvobgo. It seems the party made special arrangements with the Zvogbos and has not been paying rentals for over 15 years now, a development which Zvogbo ‘Junior' feels that the party should honour him by making sure that he wins the Masvingo Central primaries.

This probably means that Zanu-PF should even bend its rules or rig in favor of him, in the event that he is not the most popular candidate out of the seven in the race, in order to honor Zvogbo for providing offices to the party for over a decade now.

Contacted for comment, Zvobgo laughed off the allegations saying it was just political mudslinging by his opponents.

Zvogbo said there is no way he can just wake up one day and give notice to the party to vacate because he has been housing them for over 15 years now.

"That is a lie, I have never said that, those could be bombs being thrown in my way by opponents and this is common during elections. I am a son of two national heroes and I am pure Zanu-PF. I have been housing the party for more than 15 years so I cannot say that now," said Zvobgo.

Sources who were present at the rally said Zvobgo said that people are supposed to vote for him ahead of the six other candidates because he is the one providing offices for the party, failure to vote for him then he will be left with no better option than to kick out the provincial secretariat out of her offices.

"Zvogbo said it is high time the party recognize his efforts by making sure that he wins the forthcoming primaries because he has been housing the Zanu-PF provincial headquarters for years now for free. If not voted, he will contemplate giving them notice to vacate his premises at Chevron hotel," said the source.

Contacted for comment, Zanu Provincial Party Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa said he was not aware of the threats but said if it was true, maybe Zvobgo will communicate with his office.

He went on to say on the issue of rentals, the party and Zvobgo had an agreement which he cannot discuss with the media.

"I haven't heard of that, people can say things wherever they are and if that is true maybe he will communicate with my office, but as of now he hasn't communicated with us. Probably he will communicate after the primary elections. Zanu-PF has an agreement with Cde Zvobgo and Regency which I cannot discuss," said Mavhenyengwa.

Zvobgo once contested the seat in 2013 and lost to Edmund Mhere in the primaries before trying his luck in Masvingo urban in 2018 where he lost to Benjamin Taguma Mazarire who went on to lose to then MDC-Alliance's Jacob Nyokanhete.

Both Zvobgo and Mazarire decided to take their battle to Masvingo Central where they are both facing five other candidates namely Phainos Makwarimba, Achson Mupandawana, Victor Charumbira, Mutati Nyikadzino and Eddison Nechasike.



Source - TellZim News

